The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League will hold its "Terry Socks it to Cancer" day for their game on Saturday 30 May to raise awareness and funds for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.

The day was started by former local footballer Terry Greaves after he was diagnosed with cancer and has been run in a number of local leagues across the North East and this year even into the NSW town of Deniliquin.

OMFNL general manager Kane Arendarcikas said all senior football and A grade netball teams in the league will be donning coloured socks/bibs to raise awareness and generate fundraising for the Sunshine Trust in aid of the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.

"This will be the fifth consecutive season our clubs have supported Terry Socks it to Cancer - a great initiative by former O&M champion Terry Greaves," he said.

"We will be also helping promote Terry's new book, 'Never Let A Crisis Go To Waste', which details his cancer journey, with all proceeds going to the trust."

On 9 May Wangaratta District Junior Football League clubs College and Wangaratta Tigers joined forces to take part in the Terry Socks it to Cancer round.

Between them they raised $3205 towards the Sunshine Trust fund.

Greaves thanked both clubs and their parents for helping raise awareness of the organisation and their funded services for local cancer care.

"You have contributed positively to patients and their families going through their cancer journeys," he said.

"All funds raised will go into our four pillars; the Wellness Centre, equipment, research and education.

"Thanks once again for your support and we look forward to next season."

'Never Let A Crisis Go To Waste' is also for sale at just $20 at Edgars Books and News, the Rovers and Magpies football netball clubs, or via https://give.awcancertrust.org.au/shop/viewitem/never-let-a-crisis-go-to-waste.

For more information on how to support this campaign visit the Terry Socks it to Cancer Facebook page.