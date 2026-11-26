Wangaratta's women’s CBL side will get one last chance to showcase the progress made throughout their comeback season when they face heavyweights Albury at WSAC on Sunday. The Cougars dominated in their previous match-up of the two teams in Albury with Wangaratta going down by 61 points. The Warriors were missing three of their top playmakers in Chaye Crimmins and Mia and Anna Ford, who will all be featuring this weekend. Coach Julie Richardson said the team were well aware of the challenge they face this weekend but were excited to see how far they could improve on their last matchup. “We know Albury are physical and fast, the girls know what to expect, we will be practising with the same intensity and pressure this week,” she said. “If we can work on slowing their momentum and watching their runners, we hope we can do better than the last game.” Following their loss to Albury, Wangaratta put in a pair of improved performances last weekend against Shepparton and Seymour, coming within 12 points of the Blasters. Richardson said she would look to a handful of her role players who had thrived with increased minutes in recent weeks. “I hope to see Julia [Harvey], Ruby [Richardson] and Scarlett [Mullavey] maintain their control and patience in helping bring the ball down the court and applying their defensive pressure we have seen over the last couple of games,” she said. “Our medium to big players Portia [Johnston], Tessa [Clayton] and Sofie [Van Venrooy] standing strong and attacking the boards and applying the options in offence.” Ruby, who is in her first senior basketball season playing under her mum and one of the youngest Warriors on the squad, said she’s enjoyed her first season and being part of a close-knit group, playing “anywhere mum puts me”. “All the girls have been really good and welcoming,” she said. Ruby has featured on the scoresheet in the Warriors past three games reflecting her and the team’s improvement across the year. Julia jumped at the chance to play for her hometown Wangaratta after stints with Wodonga and Myrtleford in previous seasons. “We haven’t had a team for a few years and just to be playing basketball here again is a highlight,” she said. Traditionally a guard, Richardson said Julia may have found her calling as a ‘smallball’ forward, defending and rebounding in the interior strongly over the weekend. Zara Berry, who missed last weekend’s double-header, will return to the squad while Tahlia Pallpratt will remain sidelined with a quad injury. Without a win after eight games, Wangaratta’s women have struggled in their return to the CBL following a three-year absence, but Richardson said it was great to see the side make significant strides in their improved outings last week, which she hoped would be carried into Sunday. “The great thing from the weekend is the evidence of the girls finally playing as a team, understanding and knowing where and how their teammate moves on the court, working together, looking for the better option rather than forcing a shot or pass,” she said. “It has taken us a bit of time to get here, but we are there now and it makes it exciting for the girls next year.” Tip-off on Sunday will take place from 12pm at the showcourt, with the men's to follow at 2pm.