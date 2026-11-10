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Panthers overcome Warriors in Sunday scorefest

<p>SPOILER ALERT: Tahlia Pallpratt forced several turnovers in the clash against Wallan Panthers at the weekend. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n
<p>SPOILER ALERT: Tahlia Pallpratt forced several turnovers in the clash against Wallan Panthers at the weekend. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n

SPOILER ALERT: Tahlia Pallpratt forced several turnovers in the clash against Wallan Panthers at the weekend. PHOTO: Shane Douthie

Wangaratta Warriors and Wallan Panthers scored 43 goals in frenetic CBL opening term
Shane Douthie
November 10, 2026 • 05:00

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