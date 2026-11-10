Panthers overcome Warriors in Sunday scorefest

After Warriors women forfeited their scheduled match against Swan Hill Flyers at Swan Hill on Saturday due to insufficient player numbers, primarily due to upcoming year 12 exams, they were able to field eight players for the Sunday home-court clash against Wallan Panthers. It was another tough assignment for the young Warriors, particularly without Carly Perso, Tess Clayton and Zara Berry, who were late withdrawals with Panthers. The contest started at a frenetic pace in front of a vocal home crowd, with 43 goals scored in the opening term with Panthers holding sway 25-18. But as the day wore on Wallan's height and strength advantage wore down the younger Warriors, eventually taking the win 95-43 and moving up to third on the CBL ladder. Warriors coach Julie Richardson said her squad continued to improve each week and certainly welcomed the home crowd support. "It was a good crowd for both games," Richardson said. "They definitely tried to keep us up. "But Wallan had a lot of height that we could not match, unfortunately Carly was unwell so didn't play, we really missed her height that would have matched it with them. "We were also without Tessa and Zara so went in undersized for sure." Panthers also dominated outside the circle with Carley Cranston, the equal best three point shooter in the competition, hitting five from long range on her way to scoring 27 points, while her teammate Kendra Reukers sank two threes while amassing 30 points for the match. "The percentage of threes from Wallan was very accurate shooting for sure," Richardson said. "Our first quarter was our best with the girls working hard right from the start of the game. "As the game progressed, the girls tired, the physicality of the game was hard work for them all." Shooting accuracy was also a key difference, with shot selection and finishing letting the Warriors down at times although three players - Anna Ford (14), Mia Ford (11) and Chaye Crimmins (12) - all scored double figures. "Having the three hitting double figures is good but we still need to increase our scoring options - everyone should be threats on the scoreboard," Richardson said. The coach said there was till plenty to admire about the players' performances. "With Zara out, Sofie Van Venrooy and Portia Johnston had to take on the role of playing big," she said. "Sofie played a good game, she was strong in defence and made good positioning in offence, but unfortunately was outplayed by the bigger opposition. "Portia made some strong drives to create scoring options for her teammates. "Chaye, Mia and Anna were again in the top scorers, all taking the ball to the basket or taking the mid-range shot. "Tahlia [Pallpratt] applied pressure around the court creating some turnovers in our favour." Warriors have another double header coming up this weekend, taking on Albury Cougars at Albury at 4pm Saturday and another home match on Sunday, this time against Shepparton Gators at noon on show court one.