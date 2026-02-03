Local para athletes performed well at the Victorian Country Athletics Championships held in Albury on Australia Day weekend.

Wangaratta District Specialist School student Lara Pearson took first place in the para under 17 girls 100m (13.15), 400m (64.74), long jump (4.03m) and 200m (27.47), and was also part of the under 18 female 4 x 100m with Albury Athletics Club, which placed third at the championships.

Former WDSS students Jack Eliott-Scragg and Dylan Vescio, who are coached by Wangaratta's Rowan Barrow and now competing with Albury Athletics Club, also returned great results from the event.

Jack was the winner of the para under 20 male 800m (2.36.84), 100m (12.89), 200m (26.11) and 400m (58.77), while Dylan was first in the para under 20 male long jump (3.98m) and discus (14.39m), and second in the para under 20 male 200m (27.40), javelin (14.29) and 100m (13.53).

The athletes will now start their preparations for the upcoming Victorian Open Athletics Championships, hoping to qualify for nationals later in the year.