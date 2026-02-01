Ever wanted to pick up a hockey stick and have a whack? – well now’s your chance.

The Wangaratta Dragons Hockey Club is hosting a twilight hockey competition to introduce new players to the sport in a friendly environment, and welcome back established players ahead of the season proper.

The twilight hockey competition will run for four weeks at the field at Cathedral College, heading into the club’s registration day.

The program was supposed to start last Thursday, 29 January, but it was pushed back a week due to hot weather.

Dragons president Daniel Warner said hockey was continuing to grow in Wangaratta, which was fantastic news.

“We’re looking forward to it, we’ve had a fair bit of interest from a lot of new people that are coming to the club, which is really good,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of interest from previous players who have retired who are looking to come back and have another run, which is really good.

“There’s a bit of interest in playing twilight, a few people have moved to our region in recent months, they want to come down and have a run too.

“We’ve got a great club and family atmosphere to come long and be part of a great club.

“I think that’s what it is, people coming to town and people knowing we’ve got a great little club that’s very family oriented encourages everyone to come and have a try.”

Players of all abilities and experience are welcome to sign up and have a go.

While players should bring their own mouth guard, the club can provide everything else, from equipment to tips on playing.

“We’re more than happy for anyone to come down, whack some shin guards on, grab a stick,” Warner said.

“We’re a bit fortunate we’ve over the years accrued club equipment we’re more than happy for anyone to us, until they decide they’re going to keep playing and get their own equipment.”

The four-week program costs $20 for juniors and $30 for seniors – for more information or to sign up, visit https://www.revolutionise.com.au/wangarattahc or check the club’s Facebook page.