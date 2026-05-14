While numbers were down slightly on recent weeks, activity and enthusiasm were sky-high, when 20 go-getters arrived at the Oxley hall to give their all in the social table tennis competition last Monday night.

Jumping straight into action, Debbie ‘walkabout’ Brunken teamed up with ‘hit or miss’ June Uebergang to take on ‘high flyer’ Cheryl Coad, and ‘on your bike’ David Harris, in a game that ‘had it all’.

Getting off to a flying start, Cheryl and David threw their all into establishing a quick 12–5 lead, and it appeared there would be no stopping them.

However, Debbie and June moved into a higher gear, as they slowly but surely pegged back the deficit until, to the amazement of everyone, they held the banner high, winning 21–19.

When ‘the Don’ Heath, and ‘fireball’ Neil Brock, lined up against ‘table draper’, Janet Heath, and ‘unstoppable’ Richard Morgan, it was destined to be a tough tussle, to be enjoyed by all.

Every stroke in the book – and then some – was implemented in each player’s strong desire to hold the upper hand.

Neil’s long, fast and accurate serves and strokes, backed up by Don’s recovery shots (even when he was rammed up against the wall), Janet’s desperation to outplay her opponents, and Richard’s ‘fight to the limit’ all added up to the lead changing hands, until Janet flung herself across the table to deliver the winning point.

Returning to the fold after his ‘FIFO’ work commitments, Manni Poulos was all pumped up, when he partnered talented young livewire, Olivia Strack to take on Gary ‘Morse’ Coad, and ‘vintage expert’, Ernie Menichelli, in a showdown of four different disciplines in stroke making, but all with one purpose in mind.

With Gary punching hard on every delivery, and Ernie ducking and diving for the wide and narrow placements, they were a force to be reckoned with, but Manni and Olivia ‘reckoned’ they were ready and able to meet and punish everything that came their way.

As predicted, it was a tough tussle of give and take from ‘go to whoa’, but all good things must come to an end, and it was Gary and Ernie who came out on top.

In the ‘teenage titanic’ event, Harriet Day teamed up with new boy on the scene, but not new to the sport, Zac Williamson, to give Lyla Porter and Hugh Spring a ‘run for their money’ in every facet of the game, in a spectacle from which spectators learned a thing or two.

The standard of each player’s performance was outstanding in their own individual style and implementation of everything that came their way.

Speed of hand and feet contributed to a ‘jaw dropping’ spectacle from the first to the last point - stars of the future, they did it their way.

Another great game was on show, when ‘racing plated’ Ruth Shalders, and ‘fired up’, Neil Spurgeon, challenged ‘tall timbered’ Pete Spring, and ‘Will he come lately’ William Bonwick in what evolved into a marathon event, where no-one was prepared to ‘give an inch’.

Speed and accuracy, mixed with slow, but sure tactics were dished out by both pairs as they tested each other’s minds and bodies in their attempts to outwit and outplay their opponents’ ambitions.

After a seemingly endless game of power, with and without glory, hearty handshakes and big smiles indicated final scores were very close.

After each had played many games for the night, everyone retired to rehydrate and recuperate with a well-earned cuppa and supper, and a promise, “we’ll see ya next week”.

Adults and secondary school students of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the group which meets at the Oxley hall each Monday night from 7pm.

BYO bat, $2 entry, and a small plate to share.