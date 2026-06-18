Wangaratta Rovers are looking forward to returning home this weekend to not only take on Myrtleford Saints but also celebrate their 2006 A grade and 1996 C grade premiership teams.

For coach Stacey Lamb, it's an opportunity for current players in all grades to put on a show as a tribute to past champions.

"These fabulous women forged a legacy on what it means to play netball for the Wangaratta Rovers," Lamb said.

"In the 1990s and 2000s Rovers netball was a force that we today continue to strive to be.

"We will celebrate and thank them for what they have done for our club."

And one of the best ways to do that would be to take the points over the Saints, who like Rovers have only notched one win for the year, plus an heroic draw against the Magpies a fortnight ago.

"We are excited and up for a challenge every Saturday and this Rovers cohort love to contest and give their best," Lamb said.

"This week will be no exception.

"We have been growing and building all year and will continue to do so as we get more and more experience into this young group each week."

The Saints have struggled to consistently reach a competitive score so far this season, except for that 51 against Magpies when Zahra Hazeldine scored 26 goals in just her second game in A grade, with Emma Sharp contributing 22 goals.

Lamb was more than aware of Hazeldine's talent.

"Zahra plays under 17s, which will also be a great game this weekend as it will be a battle between third and fourth," she said.

"I suspect that they may potentially utilise her again with the six quarter rule so we expect her to play up again, although it will be interesting to see how many quarters she plays."

Lamb has a number of defensive players she can call on to stem Hazeldine's influence including Lara Judd, Lily Palmer and Ellie Miller who performed so well against the might of the Pigeons last week

In contrast to the Saints attack, Wangaratta Rovers have been steadily improving their scoreboard results through the season as highlighted with an impressive 45 goals against top side Yarrawonga last week.

They're blessed with a developing and consistent pair of scorers in Sami Kreltszheim and Sophia Pasquali, backed up with more remarkable younger talent coming through the ranks.

The club will also welcome back Dr Sam Braithwaite into the squad, who spent the last two weeks volunteering her medical services in Sri Lanka.

Yes, there is plenty to celebrate at the WJ Findlay Oval this Saturday.

Wangaratta Magpies face another crucial contest against a higher team on the ladder when they take on Wodonga Bulldogs at Martin Park on Saturday.

Although they sit just two points ahead of the Magpies at present, a win this weekend could see the Magpies slip to effectively two matches outside the top five with just eight matches remaining after this round, leaving very little room for error.

However, if the Magpies secure the points they could jump to third place further highlighting the delicate balance for teams between third and sixth on the O&M A grade ladder.

To overcome the Bulldogs' firepower, the Magpies' defenders will face the biggest threat taking on Wodonga's dual spearheads of Molly Moylan (279 goals) and Abbey Bloye (200 goals) who have been the main assets in helping their side record the second highest amount of team goals so far this season, with only second-placed Wodonga Raiders amassing more.

That said, the Bulldogs have the eighth-ranked defence in the competition this season, which should allow the Magpies gun shooters in Amanda Umanski (301 goals) and Claire Wilson (100 goals) to feature strongly.

In the Magpies favour is their defence with players like the experienced Hannah Grady and Katie Dean, along with rising star Milly O'Kane, who was best on court last week as goal keeper against North Albury, able to nullify most attacks.

This will be a cracker of a match and certainly worth the drive up the freeway for netball followers.