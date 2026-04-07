Caulfield Cup on radar for Suntora

A group of local owners are living the dream of a possible Caulfield Cup start with the impressive 4YO Nick Ryan trained Suntora.

The bay mare boasts an impressive record in Listed and Group races, winning six races from 21 starts and taking her prizemoney to over $450k.

The Mornington Cup may be the next target for local owners Paul and Gerald Judd, Chris McInnes, John Wohlers, Steve Ralston, Brendan Nolan and Ian McMonigle.

A win at Mornington guarantees a start in the 2400m Group 1 Caulfield Cup in October.

The Cuban wins Cup

Following success on the Picnic circuit, locally owned and trained galloper The Cuban took out the Tocumwal Gold Cup last Saturday.

Trained by Dan McCarthy and ridden by apprentice Sarah McDonough, the 5YO bay gelding held off all challengers to score in the $20k event over 1300m.

With numerous local owners, The Cuban now has five wins and 16 placings from 40 starts and brings its prizemoney close to $100k.

Last hurrah for Instigator

Iron horse Instigator will carry the hopes of his local owners in his bid to win the time honoured Grand Annual Steeple at Warrnambool in May.

The 12YO gelding must retire from racing this season, following a successful flat and jumps racing career of 68 starts for five wins and 23 placings and over $600k in prizemoney.

Local football has an influence in the ownership which includes former Rovers players Barry Clarke, Shane Flynn and Andrew Hamilton, along with Wendy Lester and Jack McBain.

A runner up in last year’s Grand Annual, Instigator’s jumps races have covered a staggering distance of over 100km.

A lead up steeple race at Terang will likely see him target the Brierly Steeple (3450m) on the Tuesday and the Grand Annual (5500m) on the Thursday to cap off the ‘Bool carnival.