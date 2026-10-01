Social media
Home page>Sport>Rangers swing into softb...
Sport

Rangers swing into softball season

<p>7TAKE A SWING: The softball season is upon us, and the Rangers will be enjoying the sun on the diamond. 9141.0</p>\\n
<p>7TAKE A SWING: The softball season is upon us, and the Rangers will be enjoying the sun on the diamond. 9141.0</p>\\n

7TAKE A SWING: The softball season is upon us, and the Rangers will be enjoying the sun on the diamond. 9141.0

There's still time to register to play softball for the Wangaratta Rangers
Nathan de Vries
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Boy in custody following alleged armed robbery, aggravated burglary

Boy in custody following alleged armed robbery, aggravated burglary
Boy in custody following alleged armed robbery, aggravated burglary
News

Wangaratta man involved in fatal Glenburn collision

Wangaratta man involved in fatal Glenburn collision
Wangaratta man involved in fatal Glenburn collision
News

Mixed reaction to Labor's bold push for hotels

Mixed reaction to Labor's bold push for hotels
Mixed reaction to Labor's bold push for hotels
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026