Rangers swing into softball season

There’s nothing like getting outside in the warm weather, having a run around with friends in a fun and inclusive atmosphere – it’s time for some softball. Wangaratta Rangers Softball Club is preparing for the start of the Softball Albury Wodonga season, with the senior women’s side hitting the diamond on 10 October, with the juniors commencing the following weekend. Senior women’s coach Brooke Thomson said softball was a good social sport for beginners and experienced players to enjoy over the summer period. “Anyone that just wants to get out there and just have a bit fun, it is quite family oriented,” she said. “With our club, we have a few kids who will play and then their mums play as well, which is really exciting. “We’re really friendly, out there to have a bit of fun – we may not be the most competitive team on the field, but it doesn’t matter to us at the end of the day. “It’s all about getting out there, being healthy, getting some exercise in and giving the kids something to look forward to.” The club will field an under 14s side for the very first time this season, albeit combined with a neighbouring club, to join the ranks alongside the under 12s and senior cohort. “For our under 14s, we’ve only got about five or six players so we’re going to be doing a combined team, we just haven’t finalised which club we’re going to be combining with,” Thomson said. “The 12s are going well, we’ll have our own team there as well. “The women’s numbers will be similar to what we had, the under 12s are probably a couple less but we have an under 14s team, this is the first year we’ve had any under 14s players, so we probably have grown a bit. “It is slow, it is hard, softball itself as a sport is struggling a fair bit and we’re quite rural, so it is nice to get some growth in numbers even if it is quite minor.” The season will run until 18 December, and will take some time off over the Christmas and New Year period, recommencing in late January and running until the end of the finals series in March. “Even once the season starts, new players can still register throughout the season,” Thomson said. “In reality, it’s up to them how long they want to register for, but we do have to have them registered before they take the field but people can still join after that.” For more information or to register, check out the Wangaratta Softball Facebook page or contact wangarattasoftball@gmail.com.