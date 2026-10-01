Ready to play

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<p>STEPPING UP: Matt Whitten will be the first XI full-time captain for RUB after filling in last season. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>STEPPING UP: Matt Whitten will be the first XI full-time captain for RUB after filling in last season. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

STEPPING UP: Matt Whitten will be the first XI full-time captain for RUB after filling in last season. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Rovers United Bruck soaring into A grade WDCA season, secure potent batters
Nathan de Vries
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026