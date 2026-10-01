Ready to play

One of the strongest sides in the WDCA looks to be getting even stronger, with Rovers United Bruck preparing for a campaign with a raft of handy inclusions. Last year’s A grade runners up will be going around again, with Matt Whitten stepping up to skipper a potent looking first XI side. RUBCC vice-president and A grade player Jeremy Wilson said they’d picked up a few handy players, some new to the Nest, and some past players giving it another go. Nick Jardim, a former CAW Tallangatta player, and English all-rounder Jonty Oliver are two of their big-name signings. “Things are looking good, everyone’s keen, everyone’s excited, we’re looking forward to another good season,” he said. “Nick’s a bit of everything - I think he played two or three games last year, but in the year before he made over 600 runs in the twos comp up there playing for Tallangatta, and it was a pretty good twos side. “He’s a hard-hitting top-order batter, he’ll partner Chazzy [Charith Perera] up the top, and at the same time he can sort of bowl anything, off-spin, leg-spin and mediums if need be “Jonty’s a middle-order batter and leg-spinner, we’re keen to see what he can do. “He’s only 23, we’re not going to put a heap of pressure on him but it’s exciting to have these blokes come over for the summer and see what they can do. “Lucky Perera’s back, he’s going to be back behind the stumps for us which is pretty cool, we didn’t have a wicketkeeper until about three weeks ago, but he’s moving back. “Matty Winter’s come back, he’s got a mate, Adam Jacob, a hard-hitting middle-order bat as well. “We’re going to have a reasonably strong batting lineup by the sounds of it” The club will field three seniors teams this season, regardless of the league’s decision to remove the A reserve division this season, as well as a full complement of junior sides. “We’ll just have a firsts, seconds and thirds,” Wilson said. “It [A reserve] was brought in a long time ago now with a surplus of players, but there are probably not as many people playing cricket anymore, which is a bit disappointing. “We’ve picked up a few boys who are going to filter through the twos and the threes - overall our list is pretty strong, we’ve got close to mid-40s in terms of playing numbers. “We’ve got two 12s, a 14s and a 16s, and as is the case with most under 16 teams, the players will filter through the seniors. “We’ve got some talented juniors coming through with the O’Brien boys [Luke and Charlie], Baxter McLeod and Koby Ackroyd to name a couple. “The club is in a good position, but it doesn’t just happen, there’s been a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes.” Rovers United Bruck will commence their A grade season on Saturday 10 October at home against Ovens Valley United.