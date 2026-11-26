It’s been a tough start to the year for the City Colts A grade cricket side, but credit where it’s due, they’re sticking to it and improving all the time. Between losing the pillars of the next generation last season, and in-season injuries to the next players stepping up, it’s fair to say this season may be part of the rebuilding phase. The Colts are yet to win a match this season after seven rounds, their only points on the board coming from a washout last weekend, and the result of their round four loss to Wangaratta Magpies being reversed due to the ‘Pies being disqualified for fielding an ineligible player. While there have been moments of class and brilliance this season, it’s been few and far between, with a lack of consistency spoiling the party when the Colts have been in with a chance. Colts captain Kent Braden said it had been frustrating, but it was simply the situation the team was in. “It’s probably as predicted from the start – we’re young, inexperienced and we’re learning lessons, but probably not as quickly as we’d like as individuals or as a club,” he said. “I thought we started the year really well with the bat, and then in the middle we were having periods where we were decent with bat and ball, but not for long enough. “That’s what we’re looking for, to hopefully put a full game together, and not just one week, week on week, I think that’s what everyone’s looking for. “It’s easy to say that, harder to do, but the boys are training well, putting in the work, so it‘s not from a lack of effort, you’ve just got to live those experiences a little bit and go through the tough losses.” While youth in a side is generally seen as a positive, the Colts had been whacked with injuries and unavialabilities across the season, many of the first-choice Colts are sitting on the sidelines. “I’d like to say there’s a bit of a science to it [selection], but at the moment, it’s nearly a matter of who’s available,” Braden said. “This weekend Mitch Giggins isn’t available, Connor Ormond’s out for the year with a knee, Mitch Feldtmann’s been out since round one with a back, young Alasdair Brett who was having a really good season has come down with glandular fever after exams. “We’re not having a great run in that regard, so we’re sort of holding on week to week selection-wise, but hopefully post-Christmas we can start filtering a few more players in and play those younger guys consistently, and give them more opportunity. “Having said that, Jimi Pell, Luca Solimo, Hugh Spring, they’ve bene the mainstays of the kids, and they’re acquitting themselves well – they just need to get more game under their belts.” This weekend, the Colts take on their first rematch of the season, looking to avenge their opening round seven-wicket loss to Delatite when they take them on at Mansfield’s Lords Reserve. That is, if the weather cooperates. The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts anywhere between 30mm-95mm of rainfall for the region across Friday and Saturday, with possible storms and a very high likelihood of a consecutive washout for the Colts. If they get on the park, Braden said he was confident the Colts would perform better than they did previously. “Our bowling’s improved, the boys are learning a few more tricks,” he said. “We were very much pace-on against Delatite last time, and we probably strayed from our lines a bit more just from the early season rust. “Our lines and lengths have been a lot better, a few more change-ups – the boys are trying cutters and that sort of thing. “We’ve been fielding really well, so I’d expect a lot better performance with the ball than what we had last time, and with the bat, we’re probably a little bit light on with numbers, but we’ll give a good account of ourselves.” Weather permitting, the match will commence at Lords Reserve from 12.30pm. In other hopefully dry matches, Wangaratta Magpies host Yarrawonga Mulwala, Rovers United Bruck head to Myrtleford to take on Ovens Valley United, and Beechworth Wanderers are at home to Benalla Bushrangers.