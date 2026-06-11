Even the best deserve a week off every now and then.

The top team in the division two women’s competition, Wangaratta City will be back in action from Sunday after the mandatory weekend off with the King’s Birthday general bye.

Prior to the midseason bye, the Lady Devils had enjoyed a golden run of form, sitting seven points clear on top of the ladder, taking the full allotment of points on offer in four of their last five matches.

They’ve scored the most goals out of any team in the league with 30, and conceded just seven from the first half of the season.

It’s safe to say they’re out and out favourites to take out the league.

Division two women’s coach Kristy Mellor said the bye was a chance for the players to recuperate after a near-perfect start to the campaign.

“The team enjoyed a week off to rest up,” she said.

“The weather was dreadful, so we didn't want to risk any more injuries, but we’re looking forward to getting back on the pitch on Sunday.”

With a sizable lead on the ladder and class across the park, the Lady Devils are in the enviable position of being able to trial new players in different roles on the pitch, furthering the development of players in the long term while increasing squad depth in the short term.

“We will look to consolidate some players into newer positions,” Mellor said.

“We have been working on extending our confidence and skills into playing one or two different positions well.”

Despite their strong stance heading into the weekend, Wangaratta City would want to be on their toes.

Albury City may sit seventh overall, but they’re a classy outfit – the Lady Devils will need to be on song if they want to take the points like they did back in round one, a 5-1 result.

“Albury City will have developed since the start of the season, hopefully recruiting a few more players,” Mellor said.

“We’re looking forward to a good, fair game out on the pitch.”

The division two match between the Lady Devils and Albury City commences from 9.30am this Sunday 13 June at Jelbart Park.