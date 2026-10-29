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Rivalry reignited as Warriors take on Saints

<p>TIME TO SHINE: Sam Maher and the Warriors head across to Myrtleford this Sunday to end the Saints\\' four-game winning streak. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>TIME TO SHINE: Sam Maher and the Warriors head across to Myrtleford this Sunday to end the Saints\\' four-game winning streak. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

TIME TO SHINE: Sam Maher and the Warriors head across to Myrtleford this Sunday to end the Saints' four-game winning streak. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

Wang-Myrt showdowns always deliver, and Sunday's CBL encounter is sure to continue the rivalry
Nathan de Vries
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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