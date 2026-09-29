Rovers celebrate best and fairest

Wangaratta Rovers FNC put a formal stamp on a wildly successful year last Thursday, hosting their presentation night at the Gateway Hotel. Midfielder Mitch Hardie took out the senior best and fairest gong in his first year at the club ahead of coach Sam Murray, while Holly McCarthy pipped Sami Kreltszheim for the top honour in A grade. Full List of Award Winners 15 and under netball Best and Fairest: Harper Miller. Runner Up Best and Fairest: Macy Boschetti. Coaches Award: Neve Cresswell. 17 and under netball Best and Fairest: Lily Lyster. Runner Up Best and Fairest: Lainey Draper. Coaches Award: Lindsay Vincent. Best in Finals: Freya Chant. C grade netball Best and Fairest: Sam Lyster. Runner Up Best and Fairest: Sophie McCracken. Coaches Award: Tyler Cleal. Best in Finals: Sam Lyster. Thirds football Best and Fairest – Con O’Callaghan Shield: Cooper Boman. Runner Up Best and Fairest: Eli Saunders. Best in Finals: Jed Marek. Coaches Award - Jack Prendergast Memorial: Charlie Maher. Most Consistent: Mac Correll. Most Improved: Marshall Semmens. Best First Year Player: Reuben Pfahlert. B grade netball Best and Fairest: Milla Schubert. Runner Up Best and Fairest: Briony Simpson, Annie Harding. Coaches Award: Kirby Phillips. Reserves football Best and Fairest: Riley Allan. Runner Up Best and Fairest: Sam Comensoli. Coaches Award: Harrison McCarthy. Most Determined: Charlie Lugg. Most Consistent: Harry Nolan. A grade netball Best and Fairest: Holly McCarthy. Runner Up Best and Fairest: Sami Kreltszheim. Coaches Award: Lara Judd. Netball Rising Star: Lily Lyster. Best Netball Club Person: Bree Schutt. Senior football Best and Fairest - The Bob Rose Medal: Mitch Hardie. Runner Up Best and Fairest: Sam Murray. Most Determined - Peter McGuire Memorial Shield: Charles Ledger. Brotherhood Award: Samuel Cattapan. Rising Star: Jai Dal Zotto. Coaches Award: Jace McQuade. Club Person of the Year - Barry Goodear Memorial: John Batchelor. Life Members: Dylan Wilson, Lochie O'Brien.