With the Wangaratta Rovers returning from a bye, the under 12s, under 15s and under 18s were back on home soil to host the Wodonga Bulldogs, while the Open Women enjoyed the weekend off.

Under 12

The Wangaratta Rovers under 12 girls showed great determination despite a tough outing against Wodonga Bulldogs.

Wodonga controlled the game early, building a strong lead across the first three quarters.

To the Rovers’ credit, the girls never gave up, continuing to compete hard and support each other across the ground.

Their persistence was rewarded in the final term, breaking through for a well-earned first score to finish with 1.1 (7).

While the scoreboard didn’t reflect their effort, the Rovers displayed strong resilience and teamwork that will hold them in good stead for the weeks ahead.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 1.1 (7) defeated by Wodonga Bulldogs 15.10 (100).

Goals: Indie Goldsmith.

Best: Emily McIntosh, Indie Goldsmith, Lara Browne, Aviana Gilberto, Ruth Purton, Chloe Rooks.

Under 15

The Wangaratta Rovers under 15 girls faced a strong Wodonga Bulldogs side.

Wodonga got the early jump, kicking four goals in the opening term, but the Rovers responded with improved pressure in the second quarter, breaking through for their first goal.

The contest tightened through the middle stages, with the Rovers working hard around the ground and limiting scoring opportunities.

The Rovers were rewarded again in the final term with a second goal, reflecting their persistence and effort across the match.

While the Bulldogs maintained control on the scoreboard, the Rovers continued to compete strongly until the final siren.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 2.2 (14) defeated by Wodonga Bulldogs 9.11 65.

Goals: Aviva Lovelle, Eva Morris.

Best players: Aviva Lovelle, Mary Purton, Bella Boulton, Isabel Walker, Willow Wilson, Milly Bihun.

Under 18

The under 18 girls faced a tough challenge against a dominant Wodonga Bulldogs side.

Despite the scoreboard pressure from the outset, the Rovers continued to compete strongly, working hard around the ground and supporting each other through all four quarters.

Wodonga built their lead steadily, but the Rovers showed resilience in defence and never stopped contesting the ball.

While they were unable to get on the scoreboard, the effort and determination from the group remained consistent, with the team continuing to fight it out until the final siren.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.0 (0) defeated by Wodonga Bulldogs 20.10 (130).

Best players: Lily Gibb, Lily Currie Fraser, Willow Foster, Erin Collins, Molly Thomas, Elizabeth Healy.