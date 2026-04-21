Wangaratta Rovers almost caused the upset of the season when they led perennial powerhouse Corowa Rutherglen for much of the A grade netball match before going down in the dying minutes by just two goals, 52-50.

It continued the squad's improvement in competitiveness each week with the promise of even better things to come in the near future.

"It was a great game and a true indication that we as a club are going well and moving in the right direction," coach Stacey Lamb said.

"It took the best of Corowa and Sophie Hanrahan to move herself into goals to beat us.

"We led for 58 minutes and in the final two minutes Holly McCarthy went down with a rolled ankle, that was the moment that allowed Corowa to gain possession and get ahead.

"We had a game plan and knew that if Sophie Pasquali was to move from defence to goals, it meant we were going well and winning across the court.

"We were up by seven goals at quarter time so the move did happen earlier than we first thought.

"Our defensive pressure and ability to rebound with Samantha Braithwaite in goal keeper and Lily Palmer in goal defence set us up for a wonderful first quarter.

"We played some wonderful netball throughout the whole day with both junior teams and C grade winning by significant margins.

"Ivy Roberts shot well and Neve Creswell were fabulous in our under 15s.

"Coach Ellie Miller has our youngest athletes playing skillful netball."

Lamb was particularly happy with the continued high quality performance from Sam Kreltszheim (34 goals) and young gun Sophia Pasquali (16 goals) in attack.

"Sami and Sophia Pasquali shot beautifully against some quality defenders while Ellie Miller and Holly McCarthy ran rampant through the mid court," she said.

"Each week Sophia fronts up to play on quality defenders.

"Last week she had Toni Wilson medalist Grace Hay, this week she had past Yarrawonga premiership player Em Laracy and she is 18 but keeps rising to the challenge and plays quality A grade netball.

"Sami was a real playmaker and shot accurately while youngster Lily Palmer played a strong game on Sophie Hanrahan, who is one of the best players the O and M has ever seen.

"She did not shy away from the challenge and won the battle at times with rebounds and defensive hands over the ball.

"Lara Judd was yet again solid and consistent in shutting down any wing attack.

"I thought Ellie Miller was fabulous in wing attack and didn't allow their wing defence to impact the game.

"Ellie doesn't make errors and feeds our shooters with precision."

Lamb said McCarthy was the only injury and was confident she would return after this weekend's bye.

Wangaratta Magpies moved into the top five after a comprehensive dismantling of Albury on their home court, taking the four points by a whopping 36 goals, 56-20.

It was the perfect result before this weekend's bye with the undefeated Yarrawonga waiting to face them on 2 May.

"It was a really strong four quarter performance and a great reflection of the work the group is doing," coach Shea Cunningham said.

"Georgia Clark was unavailable due to work commitments, but the depth across the squad really stood up.

"It was a genuine whole team effort — we were consistent with our processes and maintained our intensity right through."

Amanda Umanski (33 goals) and Claire Wilson (23 goals) were unstoppable in attack while skipper Hannah Grady (GD) was equally in command in defence as was Holly Humphry (WA) across the centre court.

"Our goaling end was fantastic, the midcourt showed real composure and patience, and our defenders worked tirelessly to create turnovers," Cunningham said.

"While the margin allowed us to look at a few things, we didn’t make too many changes, as the focus was on building stronger connections across the court.

"To win by 36 goals was a huge result and a real credit to the group’s focus and commitment."