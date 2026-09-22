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Rovers storm to back-to-back netball flags

<p>SPOILER: Lily Cairns (Magpies) foils this pass to Charlotte Annett (Rovers).</p>\\n
<p>SPOILER: Lily Cairns (Magpies) foils this pass to Charlotte Annett (Rovers).</p>\\n

SPOILER: Lily Cairns (Magpies) foils this pass to Charlotte Annett (Rovers).

Wangaratta Rovers' final quarter heroics secure Ovens and Murray C grade premiership
Shane Douthie
September 22, 2026 • 06:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 18 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 18 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 18 September, 2026