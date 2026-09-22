Rovers storm to back-to-back netball flags

Wangaratta Rovers made it back-to-back premierships after a barnstorming final term to defeat Wangaratta Magpies 41-37 in a replay of last year's result. It was elation for Rovers coach Deb Doyle as her side turned on the afterburners to outscore their number one rival 15-10 in the last quarter to take the match. "The whole day felt a little surreal, particularly with our game delayed after the draw in the previous match," Doyle said. "The game itself seemed to fly by, although those final four minutes were agonising. "Maggies made a late surge and broke our centre pass, but once again our girls responded. "That final siren was a pretty special moment." The match had ebbed and flowed for the first three quarters with Magpies at one stage pushing the margin out to six in the third before the Hawks worked their way back into the contest. "Late in the third we changed the dynamic of the game and continued to use our bench to bring fresh legs and energy onto the court," Doyle said. "Every player who came on was asked to give us absolutely everything for their time out there, and they did. "It helped shift the momentum and allowed us to play the style of netball we wanted. "In the fourth quarter we took the lead for the first time since early in the game and, despite Maggies continuing to challenge us, we were able to hold on." Doyle said it was difficult to single out any individual players saying the entire squad had played their roles when needed most. "Before the game I reminded the girls that resilience has defined this team all year," she said. "We’ve lost games, been challenged and had teams put runs of goals on us, but we have learnt how to respond; settle, reconnect and win the next ball. "That was exactly what all 12 players did on Sunday. "Anna Ford [six goals] and Holly Semmens [13 goals] were strong and composed in goals for close to three quarters, while key defenders Sam Lyster and Sophie McCracken applied relentless defensive pressure at the other end. "Bridie Nolan came on late in the third and immediately added fresh legs and a change in defensive pressure. "Mia Ford produced one of her strongest games of the season at wing defence creating several turnovers, with Tyler Cleal rotating through and maintaining that pressure around the circle. "Sadie Pellegrino worked tirelessly at centre, supported by Kyia Wohlers, while Charlotte Annett brought the speed and agility that have become such a feature of her game this year. "Freya Chant and Lily Lyster from the under 17s also shone in the cauldron of a final. "They who have supported our senior squad throughout the season, and were outstanding when called upon," Doyle said. "Freya came on at goal attack and shot three from three, we often joke that her range is like the Super Shot in Super Netball. "Lily played 21 minutes of the game at goal shooter and shot an incredible 19 from 20, earning best on court honours from the umpires. "It really was a complete squad performance." Doyle praised her opponents who again brought out the best in the Rovers players. "Full credit to Shel [Magpies coach Rachelle Petts] and the Maggies girls," she said. "Their defensive pressure was relentless and we knew they would make us work for every single pass and possession and they certainly didn't disappoint. "There is a great rivalry between our teams, but also enormous respect, and once again they gave us a fantastic contest right through to the final siren." As expected the club celebrations after Sunday's finals were epic followed by a Mad Monday filled with plenty of laughs and relaxed fun. "I’m sure the celebrations will continue in various forms before we come together again for our club presentation night on Thursday," Doyle said. "I cannot thank our netball coaching group enough; Lauren Flynn, Mina Lamb, Caitlyn Grant, Perri McCarthy and Ellie Miller. "We have supported each other throughout the season, and they stepped up another level during the finals series, particularly while I was away. "Our team manager, Jennie Annett, has been my sidekick and an incredible support throughout the year before heading overseas herself during the finals. "Bella Pasquali has been our stats legend all season, and the information she provides has genuinely helped us understand games, respond during them and prepare for what comes next. "And special acknowledgement to our ever loyal netball coordinator, Sandy Newman. "Thank you to everyone at Rovers. "Premierships aren't won by 12 players on grand final day. "There are so many people behind the scenes who contribute to getting a team there, and we are incredibly fortunate to be part of a club that gets behind its people. "To our wider netball squad who were courtside cheering us on, and all our Rovers supporters who turned up and got behind us. "Thank you." A TOUGH LOSS TO TAKE Magpies coach Shel Petts said it was a very tough game, in sweltering conditions. "It felt like the game was never going to open up," she said. "We had our opportunities to break away, getting six goals up at one point but credit to Rovers, they were able to keep chipping it back. "Going into that last quarter, they made some changes and momentum really swung their way. "We made some errors and they were able to capitalise on those." Petts praised her squad for their commitment and effort in the battle. "I really thought all the girls played their role and did a great job," she said. "Jessie Knights in our defensive end worked tirelessly all day, and got us so much ball. "Tayah Martens came in and was so impactful with her defensive pressure and drives and I thought Taylor Boyle was solid for four quarters." Petts said although there were no words capable of fully easing the pain of a grand final loss, it was important to reflect on the season as a successful one. "There isn’t much you can say after losing a grand final that makes you feel any better," she said. "But we did acknowledge the amazing season we had as a group, and despite not getting the result we wanted, we got ourselves in the position to have a go. "I’m so proud of this group, and the way they have gone about their season. "We have had some incredible development in our younger girls, and to have a nice mix of experience and youth and to enjoy each other as much as we do makes it all worth it. "We’ve enjoyed our commiseration party together, and will back it up with our presentation night on Thursday. "There are definitely some bodies, mine especially, looking forward to the short break before we get back into trials!" Petts said the support from the club off court had been outstanding. "I want to say thank you to our netball operations who make it so easy for us coaches to get out on game day without having to do much but roll in," she said. "And thank you to all our netball coaches, we have an incredible netball program and it’s been a great year of learning, developing and supporting each other in different ways."