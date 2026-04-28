Six new members will be inducted to the Wangaratta Rovers Football Netball Club Hall of Fame next month.

The induction will take place during a function also celebrating the 2025 premiership, to be held at the Rovers' clubrooms, the JW Maroney Pavilion, on Saturday, 16 May.

Four inductees, Barry Sullivan, Ron Ferguson, John Welch and Stacey Emms, have already been announced.

A further two inductees will be revealed in coming weeks via the Wangaratta Rovers Past Players Facebook page.

The evening will be hosted by journalist and broadcaster Sam McClure, and will commence at 6.30pm, with the $50 tickets including a two-course dinner.

Tickets are still available, and can be purchased from the club, the Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway, and Flynn's of Wangaratta.