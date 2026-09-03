Scoreboard

JUBILEE GOLF CLUB Thursday 27 August Ladies The Gateway Monthly Medal Stroke Winner: Di Murphy 72. Best Scratch: Di Murphy 84. Ball winners: Angela Mitchell 73, Lee Freeland 76. NTPs - 4th: Tamara O’Connor (Hotel Pinsent), 8th: Jackie O’Brien (Londrigan Finer Foods), 13th: Lee Freeland (Aroma Deli), 17th: Di Murphy (Wangaratta Kebabs). Saturday 29 August Men’s Wangaratta Trophies & Engravers Monthly Medal Stroke Winner: Glenn O’Connell 72 C/B. 2nd: Adam Anderson 72. 3rd: Damien Rossato 73 C/B. 4th: Wayne Hibberson 73. Ball winners: Aaron Kungl 73; Rick Harnwell, Dylan Pool, Dave Anderson, Joseph Marjanovic Jnr 74; Gavin Braybrook, Michael Baillie 75, Doug Ritchens, Gordon Patterson, Brad Laywood 76; Lawrence Miller, Glenn Hunt, Danny Potter, Eon Scott on c/b from many 77. NTPs - 4th: Bronte Bruce (Pinsent Hotel), 8th: Matt Walker (Wangaratta Tattslotto), 13th: Eon Scott (Town & Country Tavern ), 17th: Jaxon Osmotherly (McDonalds Wangaratta). Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Winner: Tamara O’Connor 75 C/B. Ball winners: Alison Comensoli 75, Leeanne Carmody 77 C/B. NTPs - 4th: Mary Jones, 8th: Tamara O’Connor, 13th: Alison Comensoli, 17th: Val Ellis. Sunday 30 August 18 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Felix Gamze 40. 2nd: Bronte Bruce 39. Ball winners: Peter Evans 37, Alison Comensoli 36 C/B, Rick Harnwell 36, Dakota McAliece 36, Joseph Marjanovic Jnr 34. NTPs - 4th: Anthony Hill, 8th: Peter Evans, 13th: Mark Dean, 17th: Daryl Johnstone. Monday 31 August Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Alex Gibbs 36. 2nd: Pat Ernst 35. Ball winners: Laurie Miller 32, Andrew Walker 31. NTPs - 8th: Danny Potter, 13th: Pat Ernst. Wednesday 2 September Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Colin Braden 39. 2nd: Glenn Hunt 37. 3rd: Dave Anderson 36 c/b. Ball winners: Gordon Paterson 36 c/b, Andrew Walker 36, Gary Butler 35 c/b, Gary Dinsdale 35 c/b, Glenn O’Connell 35 c/b, Michael Lugg 35, Brad Laywood 34 c/b, Rick Harnwell 34 cb. NTPs - 4th: Martin Van Rhee, 8th: Bill O’Brien, 13th: Alex Gibbs, 17th: Brad Laywood. 9 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Matt Walker 19. Ball winners: Tony Kosch 19, Garry Dickson 19. NTPs - 4th: Joesph Marjanovic Jnr, 8th: Mark Dean. WANG TABLE TENNIS Final round, winter competition - Wednesday 26 August Spring has sprung and finals season is upon us, and the top four teams on the ladder in each grade progressed. Following a busy season of club competition and other table tennis events it should be a cracking few weeks of action. Results A Grade Yellow Boots (Austin Lindner, Mark Comensoli, Steve Picken) def Boralma Berkshire (John Wright, Sienna Bajada, John Bajada); final rubber score 9/2. Match results - Singles: A Lindner 3, M Comensoli 3, S Picken 1, J Bajada 1, S Bajada 1. Doubles: M Comensoli/A Lindner 1, M Comensoli/S Picken 1. NE Ag & Industrial (Kim Brown, Andrew Lindner, James Loughnan) def Somerset Communications (Ken Parker, Markus Angehrn, Ash Wurtz); final rubber score 6/5. Match results - Singles: K Brown 2, A Lindner 3, J Loughnan 1, M Angehrn 2, A Wurtz 1. Doubles: A Wurtz/Ken Parker 1, A Wurtz/M Angehrn 1. B grade Auto 8 (Phil Fitzgerald, Andrew Holmes) def Yellow Boots (Rod Gerrett, Ted Tatulaschwili); final rubber score 3/2. Match results - Singles: P Fitzgerald 1, A Holmes 1, T Tatulaschwili 2. Doubles: P Fitzgerald/A Holmes 1. NE Ag & Industrial (Gary Coad, Evan Kibble) def Somerset Communications (Jaimon Howell, Robert Voss); final rubber score 4/1. Match results: G Coad 1, E Kibble 2, R Voss 1. Doubles: G Coad/E Kibble. C grade NE Ag & Industrial (Matt Curran, Isaac Hackett) def Somerset Communications (Renee McCarthy, Linda Francis); final rubber score 3/2. Match results - Singles: M Curran 1, I Hackett 1, R McCarthy 2. Doubles: M Curran/I Hackett. Nathan Vincent Contracting (Minal Mittal, Stephen Alger) def Auto 8 (Julie Lindner Vedanshi Motepalli); final rubber score 4/1. Match results – Singles: M Mittal 1, S Alger 2, J Lindner 1. Doubles: M Mittal/S Alger. All are welcome to watch the finals action each Wednesday culminating in Grand finals being played on Wednesday September 16. The Table Tennis Club will then hold their annual awards presentation evening on Friday September 18. Enquiries to Tom Brown (president) 0429 809 927 or by email to wangarattatabletennis@gmail.com WARBY WALKERS On Wednesday 26 August, 11 members went to Winton Wetlands and did some birdwatching, with the guidance of Rod Davis, who is both a member of the club and a keen bird watcher. This is the first time the club’s had bird watching on the program, but as many members enjoy nature this was introduced to see if there was an interest. By all accounts it seems they all took to it like a duck to water. There were mainly water birds to observe but also some birds of prey. The group also spotted a couple of echidnas close to where they were watching the birds, and a turtle at another place, and were fortunate to see them as well. A very civilized afternoon tea was had at the café, and to end it, they did a short walk in a different location at Winton Wetlands. All in all, it was a lovely day in nature, with good weather and company and thanks to great bird watching guide - Rod had replaced our friend Peter at short notice. It is with great sadness the club honours the passing of Peter Ockenden, a wonderful gentleman who joined the club in 2019.