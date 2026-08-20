JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday 13 August

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Wendy Hogan 38.

Ball winners: Kellie Roberts 35.

NTPs - 8th: Janet Wraith, 13th: Leeanne Carmody.

Saturday 15 August

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Marion Hunt 35.

Ball winners: Leeanne Carmody 32 C/B, Di Murphy 32.

NTPs - 4th: Di Murphy, 13th: Alison Smith, 17th: Alison Smith.

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Gordon Paterson 38. 2nd: Aaron Kungl 37. 3rd: Wayne Hibberson 36. 4th: Brad Laywood 35 C/B.

Ball winners: Daniel Lewis, Gavin Braybook 35; Taylor Senkic, Rodney Sebire, Mark Currie 34; Steve Baertschiger, Greg Allan, Bronte Bruce 33; Jack Stamp, Tanu Nu’u, Ray Hyland, Stan Goldsworthy, David Richards, David Turner 32.

NTPs - 4th: Robert Voss, 8th: Taylor Senkic, 13th: Jim Moore, 17th: Mitchell Bush.

Sunday 16 August

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Aaron Kungl 39. 2nd: Glenn O’Connell 37.

Ball winners: Dakota McAliece 35, Jon Wight 33, Fraser Barry 32.

NTPs - 4th: Lee Freeland, 8th: Gordon Paterson, 13th: Aaron Kungl, 17th: Glenn O’Connell.

Monday 17 August

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Rick Harnwell 37. 2nd: Eon Scott 35 C/B. 3rd: Brian Carr 35.

Ball winners: Wayne Hibberson 34, Trevor Nippress 32, Gary Dickson 31 C/B, Gary Dinsdale 31.

NTPs - 4th: Trevor Nippress, 8th: Wayne Hibberson, 13th: Rick Harnwell.

Tuesday 18 August

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Sue Clayton 23.

Ball winners: Robyn Ottaway 18, Merrilyn Giacopelli 18.

NTPs - 4th: Angela Mitchell.

Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Pairs Championship

Winner: Kaye Pink -3.

Best Scratch: Leanne Carmody 90.

Ball winners: Liz Collihole +3, Leanne Carmody +3.

NTPs - 4th: Leanne Carmody, 8th: Kaye Pink, 13th: Lee Freeland, 17th: Leanne Carmody.

Ladies Pairs Championships Stroke

Winners: Kaye Pink, Pip Whitford 146. Runners Up: Janet Wraith and Lee Freeland 156.

Scratch Pairs Champions: Leeanne Carmody and Di Murphy 183.

NTPs - 4th: Leeanne Carmody, 8th: Kaye Pink, 13th: Lee Freeland, 17th: Leeanne Carmody.

Wednesday 19 August

18 Hole Mens Stableford

Winner: Ian Harbourd 39. 2nd: Trevor Gunn 35.

Ball winners: Danny Potter 34 C/B, Daniel Lewis 34, Robert Hancock 33 C/B, Lawrence Miller 33 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Pat Ernst, 8th: Daniel Lewis, 13th: Martin Van Rhee, 17th: Brad Laywood.

9 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Allan Mercer 15.

Ball winners: Ron Smith 14, Garry Dickson 12 C/B.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 16 August 2026

Saturday 15 August

Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Shane Watson 36 C/B Points. Runner Up: Max Webster 36 Points.

Ball Winners: Michael Clark, Mark Comensoli, Isaac Willett, Jason McCoy, Trevor Cooper

NTPs - 4th: Max Webster, 7th: Shane Watson, 13th: Ross Anderson, 18th: Ken Miller.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Max Webster

RSL Voucher - Lucky Draw: Glen Seymour.

Secret 6: Michael Clark

Sunday 16 August

18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Cam Cooper 38 Points. Runner Up: Lachy Moore 37 points.

Ball Winners: Matt Walsh, Holly Foster, Brannan Duffy.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday 17 August are as follows:

Joan Dyson and Terry Wilson d Joan Guttormsen and Maureen O'Keefe 7/5, Susan Fischer and Nathan Reynolds d Yvonne McLaughlin and Gavan Kelly 7/4, Christine Ireland and Noel Hiskins d Janet Kelly and Jed Hart 7/6.

Noel Hiskins from Tasmania enjoyed some games on Monday while in Wangaratta visiting family.

On Wednesday, several members played in varying conditions ranging from dry to drizzling.

Play is at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact vice president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WANG TABLE TENNIS

Round 8, Wednesday 12 August

A Grade

Somerset Communications (Ash Wurtz, Markus Angehrn, Ken Parker) def Boralma Berkshire (John Wright, John Bajada, Sienna Bajada) - final rubber score 6/5.

Matches won - Singles: A Wurtz 3, M Angehrn 2, J Wright 2, J Bajada 1, S Bajada 1. Doubles: K Parker/A Wurtz 1, J & S Bajada 1.

Yellow Boots (Mark Comensoli, Steve Picken, Austin Lindner) def Nathan Vincent Contracting (Nathan Vincent, Tom Brown, Tim Oliver) - final rubber score 8/3.

Matches won - Singles: M Comensoli 3, S Picken 2, A Lindner 2, T Brown 2. Doubles: N Vincent/T Brown 1. M Comensoli/S Picken 1.

B Grade

Somerset Comms (Robert Voss, Matt Curran) def Auto 8 (Phil Fitzgerald, Andrew Holmes) - final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won - Singles: R Voss 2, P Fitzgerald 1, A Holmes 1. Doubles: R Voss/M Curran.

Nathan Vincent Contracting (James Loughnan, Jesse O’Brien) def Yellow Boots (Aaron Plum, Rod Gerrett) - final rubber score 4/1.

Matches won - Singles: J Loughnan 2, J O’Brien 1, A Plum 1. Doubles: J O’Brien/J Loughnan.

C Grade

Yellow Boots (Isaac Hackett, P Hughes) def Auto 8 (Julie Lindner, Vedanshi Motepalli) - final rubber score 4/1.

Matches won - Singles: I Hackett 2, P Hughes 1, J Lindner 1. Doubles: I Hackett/P Hughes.

NVC (Meenal Mittal, Stephen Alger) def Somerset Comms (Linda, Renee McCarthy) - final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won: Singles: M Mittal 1, S Alger 1, R McCarthy 2. Doubles: M Mittal/S Alger.

WARBY WALKERS

Tuesday 18 August - Warby Ovens National Park, Killawarra Forest.

A group of 12 adventurers, including four ‘newies’ ambled along the Telephone Track north of the Killawarra Camp before heading due east and up onto the slopes of Wallaby Hill.

There were prolific wattle blossoms everywhere but also lots of early wildflowers – Early Nancy, Greenhood Orchids and Grevillea alpina etc. with amazingly no weeds.

We enjoyed a short break at the ‘summit’ of the small hill where back before the forest regrew the views were supposed to be spectacular, but it was still very pleasant to be out in a wilderness/trackless area in warm, still conditions.

Descending the hill further south along the ridge, we found the Bypass Track before trudging back to the camp on the unmade Centre Road through the Ironbark and Box woodland.

We had covered just over 7km in mainly flat country, which according to experts is ecologically the finest piece of Box Ironbark country left in the world, despite many years of timber cutting from the 1870’s on.

Coming Events

Sunday 23 August - Warby Ranges, Salisbury Falls to Kwat Kwat Lookout and return.

Medium with a shorter option available, 14km medium – Michael, 0447 617 880.

Wednesday 26 August - Winton Wetlands.

Starting with bird watching under the guidance of Peter Ockenden (member of our club) in a couple of locations.

Ending with a short, easy walk – Marita, 0427 521 122.

Sunday 6 September - Warby Ranges, Sunrise Track loop.

Walk is on bush tracks, with hills, 7km, medium - Anne Ford, 0427 576 664.