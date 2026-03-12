JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday, 5 March

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Josie Fitzsimons 41.

Ball winners: Sue Clayton 31.

NTPs - 13th: Josie Fitzsimons, 17th: Jenny Henwood.

Friday, 6 March

Jubilee Tournament Men’s 4BBB

Winners: Dave Anderson and Colin Braden 46. Second place: Gerard O’Brien and Bill O’Brien 45. Third place: Brian Thomas and Mark Hall 44 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Gerard O’Brien, 8th: Fraser Jeffrey, 13th: David Senior, 17th: Rick Harnwell.

Jubilee Tournament Ladies’ 4BBB

Winners: Alison Comensoli and Lee Freeland 45. Second place: Jackie O’Brien and Angela Mitchell 43. Third place: Frances Duffy and Mary Jones 42 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Wendy Hogan, 8th: Mary Jones, 13th: Beth Dobson, 17th: Lee Freeland.

Saturday, 7 March

O’Briens 18 Hole Men’s Stroke

Winner: Gordon Patterson -5. Runner Up: Peter Glidden -4. Third place: Jack Stamp -1.

Best Scratch: Peter Glidden 70.

Ball winners: Ken Bietzel -1, Pat Ernst -1, Brad Laywood E, Rick Harnwell +1, Aaron Kungl +1.

NTPs - 4th: Gordon Patterson, 8th: Gordon Patterson, 13th: Ian Dinsdale, 17th: Jack Stamp.

O’Briens Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Bronte Bruce 42. Runner Up: Fraser Jeffrey 37. Third place: Colin Braden 37.

Ball winners: Michael Baillie 36, Alex Gibbs 36, Daniel Fogarty 36, Jon Wight 36, Lawrence Miller 35, Mitchell Bush 35, Gordon Hines 35, Barry Porter 35, Brian Luxford 35, Brian Thomas 35.

NTPs - 4th: Gordon Patterson, 8th: Gordon Patterson, 13th: Ian Dinsdale, 17th: Jack Stamp.

O’Briens 18 Hole Ladies Stableford

Winner: Jackie O’Brien 36. Runner Up: Frances Duffy 35. Third place: Alison Commensoli 34.

Ball winners: Di Murphy 34, Leanne Carmody 33.

NTPs - 4th: Leanne Carmody, 8th: Leanne Carmody, 13th: Kellie Roberts, 17th: Kellie Roberts.

Sunday, 8 March

O’Briens Men’s 2 Person Ambrose

Winner: Aaron Kungl and Mathew Nunn 62.5. Runner Up: Jaxon Osmotherly and Darren Jones 63.25. Third place: Andy Senkic and Fraser Jeffrey 64.

NTPs - 4th: Dave McFarland, 8th: Andy Senkic, 13th: Luke Dowsing, 17th: Jaxon Osmotherly.

O’Briens Ladies’ 2 Person Ambrose

Winner: Di Murphy and Linda Stone 67.5. Runner Up: Kellie Roberts and Ali Comensoli 68.25. Third place: Leanne Carmody and Val Ellis 69.25.

NTPs - 4th: Val Ellis, 8th: Linda Stone, 13th: Mary Jones, 17th: Kellie Roberts.

Monday, 9 March

Labour Day 18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Brad Laywood C/B 37. Second place: Glenn Ryan 37. Third place: Brian Thomas C/B 36.

Ball winners: Martin VanRhee C/B 36, Ian Harbourd 36, Keith Moorhead C/B 35, Michael Monro 35, Ian Mills C/B 34, Paul Moss-Holland 34.

NTPs - 4th: Kenneth Beitzel, 8th: Neville Hogan, 13th: David O’Connor, 17th: Keith Moorhead.

Tuesday, 10 March

Ladies’ 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Liz Maher 18.

Ball winners: Sue Clayton C/B 16.

NTPs - 8th: Josie Fitzsimons.

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Sheree Coghill 38.

Ball winners: Robyn Ottaway 34.

NTPs - 4th: Angela Mitchell, 8th: Janet Wraith, 13th: Sheree Coghill.

Wednesday, 11 March

Men’s 18 Hole Par Competition

Winner: Robert Hancock +3. Runner up: Gordon Hines +3. Third place: Bert Verway +3.

Ball winners: Brendon Essex 2 balls +2, Gary Butler +2, Ray Hyland +1, Gordon Paterson +1, Brian Carr 0, Pat Ernst 0, Dave Anderson -1, Pat Grady c/b from others -1.

NTPs - 4th: Trevor Gunn, 8th: Brad Laywood, 13th: Gordon Hines.

Men’s 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Jim D’arcy 22.

Ball winners: Mark Nolan 18, Brendan Nolan 18, Mick Mathews 17.

NTPs - 13th: Jim D’arcy, 17th: Jim D’arcy.

WANGARATTA GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 8

Tuesday, 3 March

Women's 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Janette Collier 26 points. Runner Up: Karen Smith 25 points.

Wednesday, 4 March

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Robert Fischer 39 points. Runner Up: Chris Oates 39 points.

Ball Winners: Michael Webster, Henry McInnes, Robert Holloway, Joseph Hargreaves, Beau Wheeler, Max Webster, Phillip Moss, Michael Cordier.

NTPs – 2nd: Chris Oates, 4th: Bobby Hutchieson, 7th: Andrew Storer, 16th: Michael Cordier, 18th: Taj Smith.

9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Dan Madden 14 points C/B. Runner Up: Keith Fleet 14 points.

Ball Winners: John Walker.

Thursday, 5 March

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Rhonda Bray 15 points. Runner Up: Julie McInnes 12 points.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Janette Collier 33 points C/B. Runner Up: Glenda Dodson 33 points.

Saturday, 7 March

Men's 18 Hole Stroke Event

Men's Monthly Medal

A Grade Winner: Ashley Clayton 66 nett. A Grade Runner Up: Julian Bau 67 nett C/B.

B Grade Winner: Josh Wasaon 63 nett. B Grade Runner Up: Peter Rundell 69 nett C/B.

Ball Winners: Martin Anania, Jason McCoy, Tony Goodison, Matt Fischer, Trevor Clark, Robert Holloway, Beau Wheeler, Ian Rundell, Jason Oats, Sam Niedra, Nicholas Tilbrook, Geoffrey Webster, Tim Tilbrook, Paul Verdon, Gary Walder, Leo McCoy, Brian Cluning.

NTPs – 2nd: Daniel Bihun, 4th: Asley Clayton, 7th: Trevor Clark, 13th: Matt Fischer, 16th: Ian Rundell, 18th: Martin Anania.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Stuart Bowman. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - 2nd Shot: Christopher Martens.

Eagles: 12th Hole - Christopher Martens.

Secret 6: Peter Rundell.

Raffle Winner: Kylie MacLeod

Women’s 18 Hole Stroke Event

Winner: Sue McCall 67 nett. Runner Up: Jacqui Hoggan 70 nett.

Ball Winner: Glenda Dodson.

NTPs - 4th: Glenda Dodson, 18th: Sue McCall.

Sunday, 8 March

18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Daine Porter 41 points. Runner Up: Michael Cordier 40 points.

WARBY WALKERS

Sunday, 1st March - Mount Buffalo.

The walk from Rollason’s Falls Picnic Area to The Gorge at Mt Buffalo was attended by five walkers.

Initially we trudged alongside the Mt Buffalo Road for around 400 metres then joined 'The Big Walk' track upon which we entered the forest of candlebark gums and bracken fern accompanied by birdsong.

The cooler day was welcome, and we hoped the rain would stay away until its forecast arrival of 2pm.

We reached Mackey's Lookout then followed the zig zag track across the rockface before reaching Marriott's Lookout for morning tea.

We met a few other walkers and runners along the track and welcomed the opportunity of a rest while they passed us.

A black snake moved off the track closer to the top of the walk.

We then checked out the views from Wilkinsons Lookout, Pulpit Rock, Falls Lookout and of course the view from The Gorge.

Lunch was enjoyed at the picnic areas along with coffee and hot chocolates from the van cafe.

After checking out the chalet and other lookouts we started our descent to Rollasons Falls Picnic Area.

A gentle rain was falling just as we were finishing the zig zag over the rockface, and a lyrebird was seen in the forest shortly after passing Mackey's Lookout.

Overall, we covered 16km mostly sheltered in the forest.

Tuesday, 10 March, Eldorado.

On a coolish morning, seven of us met at Gunhouse Park in Eldorado.

We headed off on Reid’s Walk, a 1.1km walk located near the township.

The walk begins on an unsealed road, leads to a swing bridge across the creek then along a bush track to the main road.

From there, we followed a sealed path to and through Centennial Park to the dredge site picnic area for morning tea.

We stopped to read the story boards covering the history of Eldorado and then returned the same way.

About 7.8km in total was covered.

Coming Events

Saturday, 14 March – Clark’s Corner Circuit – A medium level walk in State Forest near

Stanley, on fire trails, with plenty of shade along gravel roads.

Terrain will be steep at times, so bring walking poles. Approximately 10km – Lesley, 0439 776 687.

Tuesday, 24 March - local river/waterways tracks along the Ovens River in Wangaratta taking in the Mullinmur Billabong area and Northern Beaches tracks.

Easy and flat amble with time to relax and focus on the environment. Maximum of 6kms - Ann Brain, 0402 207 346.