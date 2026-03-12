Wangaratta’s Trish Phyland and Markwood’s Tracy Loyst both struck gold last weekend, claiming titles at the 2026 Radiance Wealth Victorian Pickleball Championships in Craigieburn.

Phyland, pairing up with Bentleigh’s Jenny James, won six consecutive matches on their way to a dominant gold medal performance in the 60+ Women’s Doubles (3.0-3.49) division.

Loyst, playing alongside Deniliquin’s Peri Chappell, topped her pool in the 35+ Women’s Doubles (3.5-3.99) section before going on to win a tough three-game final against higher rated opponents.

Noel Boyd claimed two silver medals for the weekend, the first coming in Friday’s 70+ Men’s Skinny Singles (<3.5) event.

The following day, Boyd and partner Rocky Lawson – defending champions in the 60+ Men’s Doubles (3.0-3.49) – were narrowly beaten in a three-game thriller.

Competing at his second state championships, Boyd was amazed at the growth in attendance from last year and was also impressed by how smoothly the tournament was conducted.

“It was a pretty special event,” he said.

“There were no delays over the four days, and we had competitors flying in from all around the country.

“It’s a great sign to see how much pickleball has grown in Australia.

Just under 1000 players from Victoria and interstate contested the championships at the Hume Tennis & Community Centre, with Wangaratta (12 players) and the North East region well represented across the four-day event.

Reinforcing the strength of pickleball in Wangaratta, Shelley Buss claimed silver in the Split Age Mixed Doubles (<3.0), Bryan Wilson won bronze in the 35+ Men’s Skinny Singles (<3.5) while Sean Ievenieks also took home a bronze medal in the 35+ Men’s Singles (3.5-3.99) event.