Last Friday evening’s fun-filled round 5 of Moyhu Community Bowls was won by Moyhu Netball team representatives, made up of Tyler Day, Olivia Baker and David Baker; the Moyhu Netballers third win of the competition.

The club thanks Max Baker for organising the Friday night barefoot competition, Christine Magee for arranging the nightly raffle, and Anthea Nockels for photos and reports for the Moyhu Facebook page.

Also supporting the event have been Joe Northey and Max Montgomery behind the barbecue, the ladies managing food sales and Neil Magee and other helpers for serving bar refreshments.

The club appreciates the generosity of De Bortoli Wines and Niko’s Butchery for donating raffle prizes during the course of the competition.

The lucky winner of the meat tray last week was Nicky Malsem, and Christie Butters and Nicky Langton won the wines.

Friday, 13 March will be grand final night, with the winners of the participating club raffle announced, and play commencing at 6pm at the Moyhu Bowls Club.