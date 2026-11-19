JUBILEE GOLF CLUB Thursday 12 November Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Merrilyn Giacopelli 37. Ball winners: Pip Whitford 33, Tamara O’Connor 32. NTPs - 13th: Linda Stone. Saturday 14 November Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Leanne Carmody 38. Runner Up: Linda Stone 37. Ball winners: Tamara O’Connor 36, Ali Comensoli 35, Marilyn Pane 35. NTPs - 4th: Marilyn Pane, 8th: Tamara O’Connor, 13th: Linda Stone, 17th: Ali Comensoli. Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Mick Lugg 42. Runner Up: Ken Bietzel 40. Third Place: Dave O’Connor 39. Fourth Place: Gordon Paterson 38. Ball winners: Sam Goldworthy 38; Neville Hogan, Kim Arnold, Ray Hyland 37; Kelvin Archer, Darren Jones, Bill O’Brien, Charl De Mink 36; Michael Baillie Snr, John McKenzie, Danny Potter, Jim Moore; Glenn Ryan c/b from Mark Dean 35. NTPs - 4th: Mick Lugg, 8th: Charl De Mink, 13th: Glenn Ryan, 17th: Ken Bietzel. Monday 16 November Veterans 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Alex Gibbs 39 C/B. 2nd: Michael Monro 39. 3rd: Paul McInerney 35 C/B. Ball winners: Brian Carr 35, Ray Hyland 34 C/B, Ian Mills 34, Barry Porter 34, Alex Jones 33 C/B, Lawrence Miller 33. NTPs - 4th: Brian Carr, 8th: Mal Dinsdale, 13th: Andy Walker. Tuesday 17 November Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Mary Jones 23. Ball winners: Maureen Gamble 20. NTPs - 8th: Mary Jones. Ladies 1 2 3 Winners: Denise Rigoni, Robyn Ottaway, Ros White 81. NTPs - 4th: Leeanne Carmody, 8th: Linda Stone, 13th: Leeanne Carmody, 17th: Leeanne Carmody . Wednesday 18 November Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Kelvin Archer 43. 2nd: Wayne Hibberson 39. 3rd: Alex Gibbs 38. Ball winners: Gary Butler 37, Trevor Gunn 36 C/B, Andrew Walker 36, Terry Docherty 36, Gary Dinsdale 35 C/B, Charl DeMink 35, Ray Hyland 34 C/B, Jim Moore 34, David Richards 34. NTPs - 4th: Martin VanRhee, 8th: Michael Baillie, 13th: Doug Ritchens, 17th: Rick Harnwell. 9 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Garry Dickson 18. Ball winners: Russell Stone 17 C/B, Joseph Marjanovic Jnr 17, Fred Porter 17, Kim Arnold 16, Rod Canny on countback from others 15. Thursday 19 November Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Emily Stone 18 C/B. Ball winners: Elfie Jones 18, Ros White 17, Carol Myles on count back 17. NTPs - 17th: Carol Myles. WARBY WALKERS Sunday 15 November - Mount Buffalo, the Back Wall. A group of 26 enthusiastic walkers elected to join me for this great walk on the Mount Buffalo plateau to the Back Wall. Groups of walkers met in Wangaratta, Myrtleford and at the Cresta Valley car park. After driving up the mountain and parking at the Cresta Valley car park, we completed the map handouts and the obligatory introductions. We set off and crossed the main road to begin the hike. A couple of hundred metres on and the track junction for Dickson’s Falls and The Back Wall was reached. We hiked towards the Back Wall signposted some 5km away. We passed small creeks which contained good water flows and long grass on the plateau. Around 10.30am morning tea was taken in the vicinity of the Giants Playground. After a suitable break we ventured on and about two hours later we reached our destination, the Back Wall, which made an ideal lunch spot. This point overlooks the southern edge of the national park and features a sheer drop. All walkers clambered up the large rocks at this site for more spectacular views. The Horn was visible occasionally through the shifting cloud. Magnificent views were taken in from every direction, but it was then time to retrace our steps. After lunch the major descent was made to our final destination. Wildflowers were in abundance today for those with an interest. The final return on the gentle plateau section of the walk was a chance for those who wished, to take the trail and visit Dickson’s Falls - four walkers took this opportunity. Back at the car park, the final distance was a little over 10km with an elevation gain of about 330m. Coming Events Sunday 22 November - Frosts Crossing Track to Ovens River, Killawarra. More or less a loop walk, on bush roads, mainly flat, 9km, easy – Ann, 0402 207 346. Wednesday 25 - Friday 27 - overnight camp. Two nights at Tawonga Huts M-H, walk in from Pretty Valley Pondage at Falls Creek. Bring all you need for three days, and two nights. More information when you book in, about 32km – Sandra, 0439 552 152. Sunday 6 December - Mount Buffalo. From Lake Catani, loop to the Underground River and lookouts, 300m total ascent and descent, medium, 10km – Anne, 0427 576 664. WANG CROQUET Results for Monday 16 November are as follows: Julie Sheahan and Terry Wilson d Joan Guttormsen and Cheryle Beckley 7/4, Joan Dyson and Jed Hart d Chritine Ireland and Wendy Burgess 7/6, Janet Kelly d Bronwyn Townsend 7/4. Last week, Julie Sheahan placed first in the Albury Social Day and won the raffle. On Wednesday evening fifteen member plus one come and try participant enjoyed playing in very pleasant conditions with Geoff Moore running hoop 13 to win one game 7/6 while partnered with the come and try player. During Daylight Saving play is at 9am on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and 5.30pm on Wednesday evenings. Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken. The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta. For further information please contact vice-president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary/captain Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.