JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday, 26 March

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Josie Fitzsimons 18.

Ball winners: Marilyn Pane 17, Liz Collihole 15.

NTPs - 4th: Val Ellis, 8th: Melody Adams, 13th: Di Murphy, 17th: Di Murphy.

Saturday, 28 March

Gateway Ladies Monthly Medal Stroke

Winner: Leeanne Carmody +1. Best Scratch: Di Murphy 85.

Ball winners: Di Murphy +4, Josie Fitzsimons +5.

NTPs - 8th: Leeanne Carmody, 13th: Linda Stone, 17th: Angela Mitchell.

Gateway Ladies Monthly Medal Stroke

Wangaratta Trophies & Engravers Men’s Monthly Medal Stroke

Winner: Fraser Jeffrey E C/B. 2nd: Mitchell Bush E. 3rd: Doug Ritchens +1 C/B. 4th: Robert Voss +1. 5th: Matt Mulkeen +1.

Ball Winners: Cooper Drury +2 C/B, Aaron Kungl +2, Gary Dinsdale +2, Mark Nolan +2, Les Naidoo +3 C/B, Ian Wiedemann +3, Jeffrey Elliott +4 C/B, Matt Sanders +4, Jim D’Arcy +4, Brad Laywood +4, Glenn Ryan +4, Rodney Sebire +5 C/B, Gordon Paterson +5, Malcolm Ellis +5, Steve Fisher +5, Robert Skase +5, Trevor Nippress +5, Lawrence Miller +6, Bill O’Brien +6.

NTPs - 4th: Daryl Johnston (Pinsent Hotel), 8th: Fraser Jeffrey (Wangaratta Kebabs), 13th: Martin VanRhee (Town & Country Tavern), 17th: Matthew Nunn (Appin Street Butchery).

Sunday, 29 March

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Garth Fullerton 38.

Ball winners: Felix Gamze 36, Grant Williams 35.

NTPs - 4th: Brad Laywood, 8th: Mark Dean, 13th: Brad Laywood, 17th: Grant Williams.

Monday, 30 March

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Ian Dinsdale 36 C/B. 2nd: Brian Luxford 36.

Ball winners: Ray Hyland 35 C/B, Alan Sands 35.

NTPs - 8th: Peter Geldens, 13th: Eon Scott.

Tuesday, 31 March

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Marilyn Pane 35.

Ball winners: Mary Jones 33, Judy Fogarty 33.

NTPs - 13th: Mary Jones , 17th: Angela Mitchell.

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Liz Maher 13.

Ball winners: Gerrie Versteegen 13.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 29 March 2026

Tuesday, 24 March

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Dean Campagna 40 points. Runner Up: Ken Miller 39 points.

Ball Winners: Ken Wickham, Kurt Schubert, Chris Oates, Henry McInnes, Michael Paul.

NTPs – 2nd: Ashley Clayton, 4th: Lindsay Steer, 7th: Ken Miller, 13th: Chris Oates, 18th: Dean Campagna.

9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Leonard Chandler 20 points. Runner Up: Bill Griffiths 14 points C/B.

Saturday, 28 March

Men's 18 Hole Par Event

A Grade Winner: Paul Judd +2 C/B. A Grade Runner Up: Bobby Hutchieson +2 C/B.

B Grade Winner: Angus McCoy +9. B Grade Runner Up: Hudson Membrey + 7.

Ball Winners: Daymn Hoffard, Jack Dean, Gregory Sullivan, Nicholas Lee, Koen Eykenboom, Hayden Johnston, Peter Nolan, Shane Watson, Lindsay Steer, Brian Cluning, John Mullins, Newyear Patiole, Phillip Winnell.

NTPs – 2nd: Stuart Bowman, 4th: Martin Anania, 7th: Jarred Clark, 13th: John Mullins, 16th: Ray Hutton, 18th: Stuart Bowman.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Charles Seager. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - 2nd Shot: Paul Judd.

Eagles: Martin Anania, Michael Webster, Charles Seager. Secret 6: Hudson Membrey.

Women’s 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Julie McInnes 37 points. Runner Up: Leah Jenvey 36 points.

Sunday, 29 March

Medley Competition

9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Hannah Grady 19 points. Runner Up: Cooper Eykenboom 16 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Hudson Membrey.

18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Michael Webster 41 points. Runner Up: James Brenia 30 points C/B.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday, 30 March are as follows:

Robyn Muller and Terry Wilson d Janet Kelly and Gavan Kelly 7/2, Jed Hart d Joan Dyson 7/4.

On Wednesday morning Pauline Bailey and Terry Wilson defeated Jed Hart 26/17 in a game of Ricochet with Terry managing a five hoop break.

On Easter Saturday play is at 9am.

However, from Easter Monday, 6 April, all playing days (Monday, Wednesday and Saturday) commence at 1pm with no twilight play.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WANG PICKLEBALL

Round 16 - Results

Section 1 - Sean Ievenieks 60-39, Brent Ibrom 51-44, Bryan Wilson 51-52, Aaron Freeman 48-53, Trish Phyland 36-58.

Section 2 - Noel Boyd 60-26, Dameon Holmes 50-46, Molly Booth 43-48, Tracy Loyst 39-57, Mick Patford 36-51.

Section 3 - Russell O'Brien 57-37, Scott Bell 50-47, Geoff Allen 50-53, Tim Dickinson 47-49, Lou Honey 42-60.

Section 4 - Steve Bishop 58-37, Patrick Oudin 53-46, Jodie Ramage 48-41, Peter Ablazej 48-52, Michael Reid 29-60.

Section 5 - Chino Cachola 57-39, Jill Clayton 54-51, Graeme Cripps 51-45, Sartaj Bal 48-51, Pauline Benton 36-60.

Section 6 - Daniel Kelly 60-35, Chris Jamieson 48-47, Luke Stanton 47-50, Marg Newton 42-50, Ken Gaudion 37-52.

Section 7 - Amelie Booth 60-35, Raeleen Marks 50-47, Nancy Reid 50-54, Naomi Mason 48-51, Lyn Fletcher 46-39, Rohan McAliece 32-6.

Ladder

Ievenieks, Sean 826/492; Booth, Molly 748/793; Benton, Pauline 733/765; Freeman, Aaron 723/625; Ibrom, Brent 688/504; Booth, Amelie 681/705; Allen, Geoff 671/682; Pursell, James 667/589; Ablazej, Peter 658/738; McGuffie, Georgia 636/623; Cripps, Graeme 597/550; Dickinson, Tim 595/635; Gaudion, Ken 575/618; Holmes, Dameon 561/550; Bell, Scott 557/593; Buss, Brad 543/574; Clayton, Jill 539/474; Newton, Marg 538/575; Ramage, Jodie 533/532; Honey, Lou 531/659; Wilson, Bryan 530/382; Patford, Mick 520/511; Reid, Nancy 495/553; Buss, Shelley 465/496; Phyland, Trish 463/497; Densten, Phil 462/468; Boyd, Noel 459/484; Meagher, Kate 434/477; Oudin, Patrick 428/421; Loyst, Tracy 427/505; Costantino, Bernadette 421/418; Kazenwadel, Klaus 403/490; Gibson, Bryan 390/289; Pollard, Judith 388/355; Cachola, Chino 378/273; Jamieson, Chris 371/456; Clarkson, Kelly 369/290; Matthews, Erin 334/477; Smith, Daryl 318/253; Reid, Michael 315/425; O'Brien, Russell 310/278; Gardner, Jackie 299/245; Johnston, Steve 291/280; Hill, Wilma 261/307; Adams, Jasmine 253/235; Fletcher, Lyn 226/235; Bell, Neville 212/334; Rogers, Sammy 207/145; Bishop, Steve 205/173; Robertson, Guy 199/180; Nguyen, Dao 177/260; Ryan, Mick 171/103; Chivers, Tyson 171/115; Kelly, Daniel 168/107; Bal, Sartaj 159/200; McAliece, Rohan 152/300; Robertson, Robyn 138/212; Pell, Jimi 121/145; Williams, Harry 116/57; Reid, Jennifer 109/148; Webb, Brian 96/85; Simsen, Sue 85/116; O'Connor, Shirley 64/111; Wtwe, Win 55/42; Riera, Raul 51/36; Marks, Raeleen 50/47; Howse, Andrew 50/51; Williams, Emma 49/47.

WANG TABLE TENNIS

Round 1 - Wednesday, 25 March

It was great to be back in action at the Showgrounds venue for the first round of 2026, where a lively round of matches heralded the beginning of the years competition.

A Grade

North East Ag & Industrial (Austin Lindner, Andrew Lindner, Steve Picken) def Somerset Comms (Ash Harding, Markus Angehrn, John Wright), final rubber score 7/4.

Matches won: Austin Lindner 1, Andrew Lindner 3, S Picken 1, A Harding 2, J Wright 2. Doubles: A and A Lindner 1, Andrew Lindner and S Picken 1.

Yellow Boots group (Sienna Bajada, John Bajada, Tom Brown) def Nathan Vincent Contracting (Evan Kibble, Kim Brown, Nathan Vincent), final rubber score 8/3.

Matches wins: S Bajada 1, J Bajada 2, T Brown 3, E Kibble 1, N Vincent 2. Doubles: T Brown and S Bajada 1, T Brown and J Bajada 1.

B Grade

Somerset Comms (Jesse O’Brien, Klaus Kazenwadel) def Boralma Berkshire (Phil Fitzgerald, Andrew Holmes), final rubber score 4/1.

Matches wins: K Kazenwadel 2, J O’Brien 1, Andrew Holmes 1. Doubles: J O’Brien and K Kazenwadel.

Yellow Boots group (Jaimon Howell, Tim Oliver) def Nathan Vincent Contracting (Seth Knox, Julie Lindner) final rubber score 3/2.

Match wins: T Oliver 2, S Knox 1, J Lindner 1. Doubles: J Howell and T Oliver 1.

C Grade

Nathan Vincent Contracting (Michelle Bowd, Paul Hughes) def Yellow Boots group (Renee McCarthy, Isaac Hackett) final rubber score 4/1.

Match wins: M Bowd 2, P Hughes 1, R McCarthy 1. Doubles: M Bowd and P Hughes 1.

Somerset Comms (Stephen Alger, Jesse Hughes) def North East Ag & Industrial (James Young, Matt Curran) final rubber score 3/2.

Match wins: S Alger 1, J Hughes 2, M Curran 1. Doubles: J Young and M Curran 1.

The Table Tennis shed will be open again each Wednesday during school terms from 6pm for competition commencing at 7pm.

Enquiries: Tom Brown (president) 0429 809 927.