JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday 7 May

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Liane Graham 32.

Ball winners: Linda Stone 31, Pip Whitford 30.

NTPs - 4th: Marilyn Pane, 13th: Linda Stone, 17th: Di Murphy.

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Robyn Barber 16 C/B.

Ball winners: Gerrie Versteegen 16.

Saturday 9 May

Ladies Championships Stroke

Winner: Alison Smith -2. 2nd: Di Murphy +2.

Ball winners: Tamara O’Connor +3, Kellie Roberts +3, Val Ellis +4.

NTPs - 8th: Alison Comensoli, 13th: Angela Mitchell, 17th: Leeanne Carmody.

Men’s Club Championships Stroke

Winner: Fraser Judd -3. 2nd: Mark Flack -2 C/B. 3rd: Geoff Veldman -2. 4th: Peter Challman -2. 5th: Mitchell Bush -2.

Ball winners: Michael Lugg, Richard Arnold -1; Jim D’Arcy E; Matt Sanders, Les Naidoo, Glenn Ryan +1; Adrian Speziale, Geoff Nicholson, Pat Ernst, Steve Fisher, Wayne Roberts, Aaron Kungl +2; Jaxon Osmotherly, Ian Harbound, Ian Mills, Michael Baillie Jnr +3; Dave Anderson, David Richards, Trevor Gunn +4.

NTPs - 4th: Brad Laywood, 8th: Steve Rigoni, 13th: Matt Sanders, 17th: Albert Gigl.

Sunday 10 May

Mother’s Day Stableford Medley

Winner: Paul Moss-Holland 34.

Ball winners: Grant Williams 33, Fraser Barry 32.

NTPs - 8th: Kellie Roberts.

Monday 11 May

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Brian Luxford 36. 2nd: Ian Dinsdale 34. 3rd: Andrew Walker 33 C/B.

Ball winners: Pat Ernst 33, Keith Moorhead 32, Alex Gibbs 32 C/B, Neville Hogan 32.

NTPs - 4th: Brian Luxford, 8th: Ian Dinsdale, 13th: Bernie Grealy.

Tuesday 12 May

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Maureen Gamble 19.

Ball winners: Gerrie Versteegan 18.

Ladies Club Championship 1st Round Stroke

Winner: Janet Wraith -1. Runner Up: Liz Maher +2.

Ball winners: Carol Myles, Judy Fogarty, Jackie O’Brien, Leeanne Carmody.

NTPs - 4th: Lee Freeland, 8th: Jackie O’Brien, 13th: Jackie O’Brien, 17th: Robyn Hogan.

Wednesday 13 May

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Andrew Walker 41. 2nd: Neville Hogan 39. 3rd: Bernie Grealy 38 C/B.

Ball winners: Mark Nolan 38; Ken Beitzel, Brian Luxford, Gordon Hines 36; Gary Butler, Barry Bones, Brian Thomas 34; Geoff Veldman, John McKenzie, Trevor Nippress 33.

Eagle on 15th: Andrew Skewes.

NTPs - 4th: Pat Ernst, 8th: Gordon Hines, 13th: Keith Moorhead, 17th: Ian Dinsdale.

9 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Tony Kosch 19. 2nd: Brendan Nolan 18 C/B.

Ball winners: Ray Gibbs 18, Steve Deverell 17, Mick Reidy 17, Joe Marjanovic Jnr C/B from Grant Williams 17.

NTPs - 4th: Fraser Barry.

Thursday 14 May

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Kaye Pink 18.

Ball winners: Deb Nolan 15.

WANGARATTA GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 10 May

Tuesday 5 May

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Barbara Thomas 15 points. Runner Up: Wendy Stephens 13 points.

NTPs - 2nd: Barbara Thomas.

18 Hole Stroke Event

Women's Monthly Medal

Winner: Rhonda Bray 70 nett. Runner Up: Glenda Dodson 71 nett.

Ball Winners: Carolyn Sullivan, Lorraine Adams, Candice Jones, Dona Harper.

Least Putts: Maggie Ray 28.

NTPs - 18th: Annie Wilson.

Wednesday 6 May

Men’s 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Dan Madden 13 points C/B. Runner Up: Leonard Chandler 13 points.

Ball Winners: Peter King, David Lawson.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Arnold Sparks 40 points. Runner Up: Steve Siperki 37 points.

Ball Winners: Peter Maddern, Stephen Smith, Ross Anderson, Trevor Trimble, Carl Stibilj, Paul Judd, Ray Hutton.

NTPs - 2nd: David Woodstock, 4th: Trevor Trimble, 7th: David Woodstock, 13th: Glenn Burns, 16th: Michael Cordier, 18th: Glenn Burns.

Thursday 7 May

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Barbara Thomas 12 points C/B. Runner Up: Wendy Stephens 12 points.

Saturday 9 May

Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event

A Grade Winner: Ian Rundell 38 points. A Grade Runner Up: Drew Winter 37 points C/B.

B Grade Winner: Matt Nicolosi 36 points C/B. B Grade Runner Up: Hayden Johnston 36 points C/B.

C Grade Winner: Ian Johnston 39 points C/B. C Grade Runner Up: Jason Oats 39 points.

Ball Winners: Darren Burns, Kurt Schubert, Jarred Clark, Julian Bau, Koen Eykenboom, Robert Murray, Steve Bismire, Dan Lacey, Charles Seager, Gary Walder, Leigh Barry, Ross Anderson, Samuel Patterson, Perry Faletanoai, Hudson Membrey.

NTPs – 2nd: Jeremy Winter, 4th: Trevor Clark, 7th: Koen Eykenboom, 13th: Ross Anderson, 16th: Drew Winter, 18th: Bill Dodd.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Seb DeNapoli. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - 2nd Shot: Drew Winter.

Birdies: Subway - Drew Winter. Secret 6: Dan Lacey.

Raffle Winner: Leo McCoy

Sunday 10 May

18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Brannan Duffy 31 points. Runner Up: Lachy Moore.

WANG TABLE TENNIS

Autumn Competition, 6 May - Round 5

A Grade

Somerset Communications (Ash Harding, John Wright, Robert Voss) def Nathan Vincent Contracting (Nathan Vincent, Kim Brown, Rod Armstrong) - final rubber score 6/5.

Matches won: A Harding 2, J Wright 3, N Vincent 1, R Armstrong 2, K Brown 1. Doubles: R Armstrong/N Vincent 1, J Wright/R Voss 1.

Yellow Boots (Tom Brown, Sienna Bajada, John Bajada) def Auto 8 (Ken Parker, Markus Angehrn, Ash Wurtz) - final rubber score 6/5.

Matches won: T Brown 2, S Bajada 1, J Bajada 2, A Wurtz 3, K Parker 1. Doubles: A Wurtz/M Angehrn 1, T Brown/J Bajada 1.

B Grade

North East Ag & Industrial (Gary Coad, James Loughnan) def Somerset Comms (Klaus Kazenwadel, Reggie Kanaskar) - final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won: J Loughnan 2, G Coad 1, K Kazenwadel 1. Doubles: K Kazenwadel/R Kanaskar.

Yellow Boots (Jaimon Howell, Tim Oliver) def Boralma Berkshire (Phil Fitzgerald, Andrew Holmes) - final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won: Tim Oliver 2, P Fitzgerald 1, Andrew Holmes 1. Doubles: J Howell/T Oliver.

C Grade

Nathan Vincent Contracting (Paul Hughes, Michelle Bowd) def North East Ag & Industrial (Isaac Hackett, Matt Curran) - final rubber score 4/1.

Matches won: M Bowd 2, P Hughes 1, M Curran 1. Doubles: M Bowd/P Hughes.

Auto 8 (Linda Francis, Julie Lindner) def Somerset Comms (Stephen Alger, Minnie [sub]) - final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won: J Lindner 2, S Alger 1, Minnie 1. Doubles: J Lindner/L Francis.

Next Wednesday, the Autumn Competition semi-finals will be played, 7pm start - the shed will be open at 6pm.

Enquiries: Tom Brown (president) 0429 809 927.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday 11 May are as follows:

Janet and Gavan Kelly d Gabi Heywood and Robyn Muller 7/5, Wendy Waddington and Jed Hart d Margaret Bennett and Yvonne McLaughlin 7/1, Joan Dyson and Nathan Reynolds d Wendy Burgess and Dawn Wind 6/5.

Last weekend Andy Barbero (Wangaratta), partnered with Richard Hingst (Williamstown), placed fourth in the Croquet Australia Open Doubles Tournament held in Melbourne.

Winners were Levi Franks (New Zealand) and Ethan Gumbrell (Canberra)

Last Wednesday, Wangaratta defeated Wodonga in the pennant competition seven games

to five, with the deciding game being the second last of the day.

Next week Wangaratta travel to Howlong for the last round of the home and away draw.

The final between the top two teams is scheduled for May 27.

The NEDCA Pennant Competition has commenced and runs until the end of May.

During that period, our mid-week playing day will be Thursday instead of Wednesday, so play will be at 1.00pm on Monday, Thursday and Saturday for Golf Croquet.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WARBY WALKERS

Week Away: Yarra Valley, April-May 2026. Part two report – last few days.

Day four was spent in the Warburton area, a very scenic venue at this time of the year (autumn colours) and a very busy venue with visitors for that reason.

However, we still managed to get our array of walks in progress, mostly following the upper reaches of the Yarra River (which runs through the township) along a level water race above the valley and out at Mount Donna Buang.

Donna Buang is one of the favourite venues for ‘peak baggers’ in the Yarra Valley, and a popular cross-country ski area in the winter.

We also admired the tall timber of the region, and enjoyed a section of the Lilydale-Warburton Rail Trail.

Day five was predicted to be dominated by heavy rain, so it was declared a day of ‘do-your-own-thing’ and subsequently the 30-plus club members spread out to visit various venues including wineries and the famous Healesville Sanctuary.

Day six was spent in the Toolangi area, with a variety of walks being held in the Wirrawilla Area, to the north-east of the township.

The forests in this area are very lush, and full of wildlife, and prosperous vegetation.

Fallen trees were a problem in several sections, but a great day was enjoyed by all, mainly walking through the now almost 90 year very tall mountain ash forest which has grown evenly, post the huge fires of early 1939.

At nighttime we all gathered at the Healesville Hotel for dinner, and celebrated a beautiful week of superbly organised walks, and socialising.

Our two valiant walk leaders Jeanette and Michael have already explored all of London and are now walking the Cotswolds in south east England involved in the inaugural Warby Walkers month away international edition.

Meanwhile our hard-working local week away committee have already started work on a visit to the Blue Mountains during autumn of 2027.

Coming Events

Sunday 17 May - Two Walks on Gateway Island: The Crossing Trail, unsealed surface, and Gateway Island Trail, sealed surface; both meander along the Murray River in Wodonga. There are art sculptures, and information boards along the trails, 9km and almost flat, easy – Erin, 0419 200 998.

Wednesday 27 May - Stanley Village and surrounds. Exploring the history of the village of Stanley, including a visit to the Stanley Athenaeum (gold coin donation). Lots of stopping to point out places of interest, and the picturesque views, 6km – Greg, 0407 868 070.