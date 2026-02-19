JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday, 12 February

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Ros White 39. Second: Melody Adams 37.

Ball winners: Liane Graham, Linda Stone, Di Murphy.

NTPs - 4th: Ange Mitchell, 8th: Di Murphy, 13th: Liane Graham, 17th: Melody Adams.

Friday, 13 February

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Jack Lloyd C/B 34.

NTPs - 8th: Brad Laywood, 13th: Jack Lloyd.

Saturday, 14 February

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Mary Jones 38. 2nd: Di Murphy 37.

Ball winners: Alison Comensoli 35, Carolyn Jeffrey C/B 34, Chris Boseley 34.

NTPs - 4th: Alison Comensoli, 8th: Di Murphy, 13th: Kellie Roberts, 17th: Alison Comensoli.

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Ian Dinsdale 41. 2nd: Russell Stone C/B 40. 3rd: Brian Wallace 40. 4th: Barry Adams C/B 38.

Ball winners: David O’Connor C/B 38, Adam Anderson 38, Garth Fullerton C/B 37, Michael Tanner 37, Lawrence Miller 37, Peter Collihole 37, Brian Lee 37, Mark Hall C/B 36, Glenn Ryan 36, Jacob Reidy 36, Robert Voss C/B 35, Bronte Bruce 35, Bill O’Brien 35.

NTPs - 4th: Wayne Hibberson, 8th: Chris Plamer, 13th: Ian Dinsdale, 17th: Mick Reidy.

Sunday, 15 February

18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Robert Voss 39. 2nd: Peter Evans C/B 38.

Ball winners: John Huntington 38, Rod Canny C/B 37, Mark Currie 37, Wayne Roberts 35, Aaron Kungl 35.

NTPs - 4th: Wayne Roberts, 8th: Malcolm Ellis, 13th: Wayne Roberts, 17th: Kellie Roberts.

Monday, 16 February

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Ian Mills 42. 2nd: Peter Collihole 41. 3rd: Philip Bebb 40.

Ball winners: Keith Moorhead 37, Brian Thomas 37, Bill O’Brien 36, Lawrence Miller C/B 36.

NTPs - 4th: Stan Goldsworthy, 8th: Eon Scott, 13th: Ian Dinsdale.

Tuesday, 17 February

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Maureen Gamble 21.

Ball winners: Debbie Butler 19, Helene Gallo 18.

Wednesday, 18 February

Men 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Pat Grady 37. 2nd: Jim Moore 36. 3rd: Trevor Nippress C/B 36.

Ball winners: Glenn O’Connell 36, Ian Dinsdale 36, Ian Wiedemann 35, Trevor Gunn 35, Brad Laywood 35, David Richards 35, Keith Moorhead 35, Brian Thomas 35, Gordon Paterson 34.

NTPs - 4th: Martin VanRhee, 8th: Pat Ernst, 13th: Ian Dinsdale, 17th: Geoff Nicholson.

Thursday, 19 February

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Maureen Gamble 20.

Ball winners: Bruna McDonald 17.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 15 February.

Tuesday, 10 February

18 Hole Stroke Event

Women's Monthly Medal

Medal Winner: Candice Jones 58 nett.

Winner: Karen Smith 68 nett. Runner Up: Jill Halbwidl 69 nett C/B.

Ball Winners: Rhonda Bray, Janette Collier, Lois Sanderson, Judith Hirschfeld, Lorraine Adams, Ash Wheeler, Nora Martin, Jan Hill.

NTPs - 4th: Rhonda Bray, 18th: Rhonda Bray.

Wednesday 11th February 2026

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: John Wiskin 42 points. Runner Up: Rod Moyle 39 points.

Ball Winners: Daniel Bihun, Riley Allan, Joseph Hargreaves, Michael Webster, Peter Maddern, Craig Donoghue, Henry McInnes, Paul Judd, Ross Anderson.

NTPs – 2nd: Ross Anderson, 4th: Maurie Braden, 16th: Daniel Bihun, 18th: Stephen Smith.

9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Joe Antic 15 points C/B. Runner Up: Leonard Chandler 15 points.

Ball Winners: Bob Haynes, Sam Antonacci.

Thursday, 12 February

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Barbara Woodward 14 points. Runner Up: Carol Coghill 12 points C/B.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Kylie MacLeod 34 points C/B. Runner Up: Sue McCall.

NTPs - 4th: Kylie MacLeod.

Friday, 13 February

Medley Competition

9 Hole Stableford event

Winner: David Edwards 22 points. Runner Up: Karen Smith 20 points.

Saturday, 14 February

Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event

Men's Titleist Day

Titleist Day Winner: Newyear Patiole 40 points.

A Grade Winner: Jason McCoy 38 points C/B. A Grade Runner Up: Danny Vescio 38 points.

B Grade Winner: Newyear Patiole 40 points. B Grade Runner Up: Frazer Judd 39 points.

C Grade Winner: Josh Newton 39 points C/B. C Grade Runner Up: Karl Findlay 39 points.

Ball Winners: Gavin Braybrook, Scott Thomson, John Southwell, David O'Brien, Mitchell Bush, Marin Anania, Simon McKay, Robert Murray, Angelo Garraffo, Liam Byrne, Stephen Smith, Phillip Winnell, Brian Clunning, John Wiskin, Lindsay Steer, Robert Watson, Glenn Burns, Harry Allan, Robert Fischer, Seb DeNapoli, Daine Porter, Bryce Mortimer, Brendan Reid.

NTPs – 2nd: Jarred Clark, 4th: Brendan Reid, 7th: Drew Winter, 13th: John Southwell, 16th: John Southwell, 18th: John Southwell.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Ashley Clayton. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - 2nd Shot: Gavin Braybrook. Birdies: Subway - Brannan Duffy, Jason McCoy.

Eagles: Harry Allan. Secret 6: Phillip Winnell. Raffle Winner: Mark Comensoli.

Women’s 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Yogie Naidoo 42 points. Runner Up: Glenda Dodson 36 points C/B.

Ball Winner: Janette Collier.

Sunday, 15 February

Medley Competition

9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Leah Jenvey 19 points. Runner Up: Hannah Grady 13 points.

18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Seb DeNapoli 38 points. Runner Up: Lachy Moore 37 points C/B.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday, 16 February are as follows:

Christine Ireland and Julie Sheahan d Elise Downes and Gabi Heywood 7/6, Joan Dyson D Cheryle Beckley 7/6.

Also, on Monday, Cheryle Beckley, Julie Sheahan and Christine Ireland made a nuisance of themselves around the hoops and as the game went on Julie was achieving some long roquets.

Play is at 9am on Monday, Wednesday (Ricochet) and Saturday and 5.30pm on Wednesday for Twilight play.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WANG PICKLEBALL

RESULTS

Section: 1 - Sean Ievenieks 60-22, Bryan Wilson 48-40, Noel Boyd 39-47, Phil Densten 34-42, Dameon Holmes 29-59.

Section: 2, Brad Buss 58-37, Brent Ibrom 49-46, Molly Booth 48-47, Tracy Loyst 35-60.

Section: 3 - Lou Bell 56-34, Tyson Chivers 53-44, Russell O'Brien 52-49, Aaron Freeman 47-46, Klaus Kazenwadel 30-60.

Section: 4 - Tim Dickinson 58-52, James Pursell 56-54, Patrick Oudin 54-51, Scott Bell 53-52, Geoff Allen 47-59.

Section: 5 - Kelly Clarkson 57-42, Shelley Buss 57-43, Judith Pollard 47-54, Peter Ablazej 43-53, Kate Meagher 42-54.

Section: 6 - Steve Bishop 60-38, Pauline Benton 46-52, Georgia McGuffie 46-52, Graeme Cripps 44-54.

Section: 7 - Harry Williams 60-29, Ken Gaudion 47-47, Jimi Pell 42-48, Jackie Gardner 42-53, Chris Jamieson 35-49.

Section: 8 - Sammy Rogers 60-36, Emma Williams 49-47, Amelie Booth 43-53, Bernadette Costantino 40-56.

Section: 9 - Jasmine Adams 57-37, Lyn Fletcher 53-48, Marg Newton 52-50, Chino Cachola 45-51, Rohan McAliece 39-60.

LADDER

Ievenieks, Sean 575/273; Pursell, James 571/490; Benton, Pauline 537/502; McGuffie, Georgia 533/529; Booth, Molly 521/543; Cripps, Graeme 454/414; Booth, Amelie 450/466; Freeman, Aaron 436/413; Gaudion, Ken 431/416; Buss, Brad 429/427; Bell, Scott 429/445; Ablazej, Peter 426/499; Allen, Geoff 414/459; Newton, Marg 413/430; Bell, Lou 413/487; Ibrom, Brent 412/303; Holmes, Dameon 410/408; Gibson, Bryan 390/289; Clayton, Jill 380/343; Oudin, Patrick 375/375; Wilson, Bryan 373/265; Dickinson, Tim 363/391; Phyland, Trish 355/333; Buss, Shelley 333/336; Patford, Mick 329/320; Costantino, Bernadette 321/318; Smith, Daryl 318/253; Reid, Nancy 314/356; Densten, Phil 309/330; Meagher, Kate 304/343; Loyst, Tracy 300/346; Gardner, Jackie 299/245; Ramage, Jodie 295/297; Jamieson, Chris 295/349; Pollard, Judith 293/263; Johnston, Steve 291/280; Kazenwadel, Klaus 278/345; Boyd, Noel 271/300; Hill, Wilma 261/307; Matthews, Erin 250/377; Reid, Michael 247/325; Clarkson, Kelly 205/167; Robertson, Guy 199/180; Nguyen, Dao 177/260; Chivers, Tyson 171/115; Bell, Neville 170/283; Robertson, Robyn 138/212; Pell, Jimi 121/145; Williams, Harry 116/57; Adams, Jasmine 110/87; Rogers, Sammy 108/71; Webb, Brian 96/85; McAliece, Rohan 89/180; Cachola, Chino 88/111; Simsen, Sue 85/116; Reid, Jennifer 75/95; Bishop, Steve 60/38; Wtwe, Win 55/42; Fletcher, Lyn 53/48; O'Brien, Russell 52/49; Howse, Andrew 50/51; Williams, Emma 49/47; Wachter, Jane 42/52; Bal, Sartaj 35/60.