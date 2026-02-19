Local tennis players have returned to the region after spending last week at the Tennis Victoria Country Week carnival, the biggest grass court competition in the world.

Some 1500 players from around the state took to the 109 grass courts across Shepparton and Mooroopna for the weeklong celebration of tennis, friendship, and competition.

Wangaratta was well represented during the event, with four dedicated local teams participating, as well as Wangaratta players competing in three other teams.

Up against some of the best in the state, the locals acquitted themselves extremely well.

In men’s section six, the Wangaratta Legionnaires finished fourth, making it to the semi-finals before losing 1-2 10-23 to Bathurst Beers 2.

It was a similar story in the men’s section nine, with Wangaratta Diehards finishing fourth before a semi-final loss to Geelong All Sorts 1-2 11-22.

Wangaratta Legends finished sixth in men’s section 11, while Jason and the Argonauts crashed out in the semis after a top three group stage.

Wangaratta Legionnaires’ Frank Harris said while it was a shame they couldn’t bring back any flags to Merriwa Park, the local players were incredible on court.

“We didn’t bring home any flags, but obviously it’s a tough week to bring home a flag,” he said.

“Out of the seven teams with Wangaratta players, five of them made the semi-finals.

“Sam Allen was in the Hume Hornets team, which is a combination of Albury and Wangaratta, they played in section one and they came in sixth, an incredible result.

“The tennis at that level is just unbelievable – I think they were only three points away from being fourth, an incredible effort.

“Our team lost in the semi, the men’s section nine team with Mark Brown lost in the semi, the men’s 11 came sixth.

“Mandy Allen was in a ladies’ section two team, they lost in a semi, and we had a few other ladies in a section three team – Simone Weston, Amy Lairson and Wendy Hogan – and they lost in a semi.

“It seems to be the story of the year, it wasn’t to be, but it’ll be on again next year.”

While people initially go to Country Week for the tennis, what keeps them coming back is the social events and fun after play has concluded.

According to Harris, the Wangaratta contingent performed just as impressively off the court.

“They had something organised every night, the Wangaratta boys all participated in that,” he said.

“In our team, I’d say Joe and Matt Allen were probably the standout pairing, Joe Allen proved himself on and off the court.

“One of our players, Mike Lairson, he put on a barbecue for us with pork ribs and pulled pork, one of his specialties.

“Everybody gathered together at one of the caravan parks, that’s always a special night.”

Tennis Victoria confirmed the 2027 edition of the carnival will be held up in the North East, with Albury-Wodonga named as hosts.