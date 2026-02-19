The Wangaratta Golf Club held its AGM this week and, in its 120th year of existence, has awarded two new Life Memberships to Geoff Webster and John Southwell.

Geoff has been a member of Wangaratta Golf Club for over 50 years.

In his time with the club, he has served as club president and has been a major sponsor and tireless volunteer over the years.

John, who is the club’s longest serving member at 60 years, is a past captain, past greens director and has holds the most club championships of any man in the club at 17.

He has also served as captain of the NEDGA Country Golf team for 13 years and was awarded Life Membership of the NEDGA in 1989.

Both men have made an enormous contribution to the club, and their award was received with much acclamation from the member’s present.