JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday, 19 February

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Vicki Moorhead 39. 2nd: Linda Stone C/B 37.

Ball winners: Wendy Hogan 37, Jackie O’Brien C/B 36, Di Murphy 36.

NTPs - 4th: Vicki Moorhead, 8th: Di Murphy, 13th: Liane Graham, 17th: Wendy Hogan.

Saturday, 21 February

Ladies 18 Hole Stroke

Winner: Frances Duffy -4 C/B from Wendy Hogan.

Ball winners: Wendy Hogan -4, Chris Boseley -1.

NTPs - 4th: Leeanne Carmody, 8th: Di Murphy, 13th: Wendy Hogan, 17th: Wendy Hogan.

Men’s Monthly Medal

Winner: Les Naidoo -3. Runner Up: Neville Hogan -3. 3rd Place: Gary Butler -3. 4th Place: Andrew Charles -2.

Ball winners: Nic Bonwick E, Danny Potter E, Daniel Lewis E, Mick Tanner E, Ben Waite E, Jaxon Osmotherly E, Ken Beitzel +1, Noel Holmes +2, Rick Harnwell +2, Gordon Patterson +3, Paul Laurence +3, Jack Stamp +3.

NTPs - 4th, Pinsent Hotel Vch: Darryl Johnstone, 8th: Matt Sanders, 13th, Town and Country Vch: Barry Adams, 17th, Appin Street Butchery Vch: Daniel Lewis.

Sunday, 22 February

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Bert Verwey 41. 2nd: Steve Deverell 40.

Ball winners: Darren Jones 40, Paul Moss-Holland 39, Fraser Barry 39, Tanu NU’U 37.

Eagle on 9th: Darren Jones.

NTPs - 4th: Mick Reidy, 8th: Rod Canny, 13th: Mark Dean, 17th: Steve Deverell.

Monday, 23 February

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Barry Porter 40. 2nd: John McKenzie 36.

Ball winners: Alan White C/B 35, Eon Scott 35.

NTPs - 8th: Eric Smith, 13th: Andrew Walker.

Tuesday, 24 February

Ladies Opening Day 18 Hole Par 3

Winner: Vicki Moorhead 42 3/4. Runner Up: June Hateley 46.

Ball winners: Debbie Butler 47 3/4, Joy Hester 48 3/4, Robyn Grealy 49 1/4, Josie Fitzsimons 49 1/4, Maureen Gambold 50, Ros White 50 1/4, Bruna McDonald 51, Kaye Pink 51 1/4, Mary Jones 51 1/2, Liz Maher 51 1/2.

NTPs - 1st: Robyn Grealy, 2nd: Mary Jones , 4th: Vicki Moorhead, 5th: Robyn Ottaway, 6th: Liane Graham, 7th: Robyn Grealy, 8th: Mary Jones, 10th: Joy Hester, 11th: Liane Graham and June Hateley, 13th: Pip Whitford, 14th: June Hateley, 15th: Mary Jones, 16th: Deb Butler, 17th: Mary Jones.

Wednesday, 25 February

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Laurie Miller 40. 2nd: Trevor Nippress 39 C/B. 3rd: Brad Laywood 39.

Ball winners: Pat Ernst 38, Phillip Bebb 38, Trevor Gunn 36, Alex Gibbs 36, Doug Ritchens 34, Keith Moorhead 34, Michael Lugg 34, Neville Hogan 33, Brian Thomas 33 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Steve Fisher, 8th: Martin Van Rhee, 13th: Trevor Gunn, 17th: Keith Moorhead.

9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Mick Matthews 19.

Ball winners: Mark Dean 17, Allen Mercer 16, Kim Arnold 16.

NTPs - 13th: Peter Evans.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 22 February 2026

Tuesday, 17 February

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Liz Madden 18 points. Runner Up: Barbara Woodward 15 points.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Carolyn Sullivan 38 points. Runner Up: Ash Wheeler 37 points.

Ball Winners: Jill Halbwidl, Annemarie Hocking.

NTPs - 2nd: Karen Smith, 4th: Annie Wilson.

Wednesday, 18 February

Men’s 18 Hole Stroke Event

Winner: Robert Fischer 64 nett. Runner Up: Kurt Schubert 66 nett.

Ball Winners: Stephen Noble, Joseph Hargreaves, Trevor Clark, Peter Maddern, Andrew Storer, Craig Donoghue, Geoffrey Webster, Max Webster.

NTPs – 2nd: Craig Donoghue, 7th: Craig Donoghue, 16th: Bobby Hutchieson, 18th: Michael Webster.

9 Hole Stroke Event

Winner: Dan Madden 37 nett. Runner Up: Bill Griffiths 42 nett C/B.

Ball Winners: Keith Fleet, Leonard Chandler.

NTPs - 4th: Graham Whitehead.

Thursday, 19 February

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Julie McInnes 20 points. Runner Up: Carol Coghill 19 points.

Ball Winners: Wendy Stephens.

NTPs - 18th: Julie McInnes.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Annie Wilson 39 points. Runner Up: Kylie MacLeod 35 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Jan Hill, Karen Smith.

NTPs - 4th: Karen Smith.

Saturday, 21 February

Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event

President's Gold Cup

A Grade Winner: Charley McKenna 43 points. A Grade Runner Up: Andrew Murray 39 points.

B Grade Winner: Simon Hunter 42 points. B Grade Runner Up: Daniel Salmon 41 points.

C Grade Winner: Peter Nolan 39 points. C Grade Runner Up: Neville McCormack 35 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Daine Porter, Jeremy Winter, Jason Perna, Seb DeNapoli, Tim Tilbrook, Matthew Walsh, Paul Judd, Maurie Braden, Ashley Clayton, Dan Lacey, Max Webster, Mark Comensoli, Brian Cluning, Bobby Hutchieson, Denis Hill, Chris Oates, Charles Hope, Matt Fischer.

NTPs – 2nd: Cameron Nottle, 4th: Trevor Trimble, 7th: Seb DeNapoli, 16th: Jarred Clark, 18th: Ashley Clayton.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Josh Wason. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - 2nd Shot: Matthew Walsh. Birdies: Subway - Tim Tilbrpook. Eagles: 1st Hole - Ashley Clayton, 5th Hole - Charley McKenna, 11th Hole - Charley McKenna.

Secret 6: Seb DeNapoli. Raffle Winner: Kurt Schubert.

Sunday, 22 February

18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Lachlan Nottle 45 points. Runner Up: Jack Dean 42 points.

Ball Winners: Graham Nottle, Matt Neidra, Jason McCoy.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday, 23 February are as follows

Jed Hart and Terry Wilson d Elise Downes and Gabi Heywood 7/3, Gavan Kelly and Nathan Reynolds d Julie Sheahan and Cheryle Beckley 7/5.

On Wednesday morning Jed Hart played Ricochet croquet exceptionally well to defeat Robyn Muller and Terry Wilson 26/11 and during the game, Jed managed two three hoop breaks.

Wednesday evening saw several members enjoy playing in very pleasant conditions.

Play is at 9am on Monday, Wednesday (Ricochet) and Saturday and 5.30pm on Wednesday for Twilight play.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WANG PICKLEBALL

Results: round 12

Section: 1 - Phil Densten 57-32, Bryan Wilson 54-38, Sean Ievenieks 41-43, Brad Buss 38-43, Noel Boyd 26-60.

Section: 2 - Brent Ibrom 59-40, Aaron Freeman 59-48, Dameon Holmes 49-47, Molly Booth 42-60, Tracy Loyst 41-55.

Section: 3 - Russell O'Brien 60-33, Jodie Ramage 53-46, Klaus Kazenwadel 41-48, Scott Bell 40-52, James Pursell 40-55.

Section: 4 - Geoff Allen 60-29, Kelly Clarkson 48-37, Tim Dickinson 41-45, Shelley Buss 36-50, Kate Meagher 27-51.

Section: 5 - Georgia McGuffie 58-42, Steve Bishop 57-42, Ken Gaudion 45-48, Peter Ablazej 44-50, Pauline Benton 38-60.

Section: 6 - Mick Ryan 58-45, Amelie Booth 57-47, Jasmine Adams 49-49, Sammy Rogers 48-49, Lyn Fletcher 38-60.

Section: 7 - Chino Cachola 58-40, Bernadette Costantino 52-40, Marg Newton 46-47, Nancy Reid 40-50, Jennifer Reid 34-53.

Ladder

Ievenieks, Sean 616/316; Pursell, James 611/545 McGuffie, Georgia 591/571; Benton, Pauline 575/562; Booth, Molly 563/603; Booth, Amelie 507/513; Freeman, Aaron 495/461; Gaudion, Ken 476/464; Allen, Geoff 474/488; Ibrom, Brent 471/343; Ablazej, Peter 470/549; Bell, Scott 469/497; Buss, Brad 467/470; Holmes, Dameon 459/455; Newton, Marg 459/477; Cripps, Graeme 454/414; Wilson, Bryan 427/303; Bell, Lou 413/487; Dickinson, Tim 404/436; Gibson, Bryan 390/289; Clayton, Jill 380/343; Oudin, Patrick 375/375; Costantino, Bernadette 373/358; Buss, Shelley 369/386; Densten, Phil 366/362; Phyland, Trish 355/333; Reid, Nancy 354/406; Ramage, Jodie 348/343; Loyst, Tracy 341/401; Meagher, Kate 331/394; Patford, Mick 329/320; Kazenwadel, Klaus 319/393; Smith, Daryl 318/253; Gardner, Jackie 299/245; Boyd, Noel 297/360; Jamieson, Chris 295/349; Pollard, Judith 293/263; Johnston, Steve 291/280; Hill, Wilma 261/307; Clarkson, Kelly 253/204; Matthews, Erin 250/377; Reid, Michael 247/325; Robertson, Guy 199/180; Nguyen, Dao 177/260; Chivers, Tyson 171/115; Bell, Neville 170/283; Adams, Jasmine 159/136; Rogers, Sammy 156/120; Cachola, Chino 146/151; Robertson, Robyn 138/212; Pell, Jimi 121/145; Bishop, Steve 117/80; Williams, Harry 116/57; O'Brien, Russell 112/82; Reid, Jennifer 109/148; Webb, Brian 96/85; Fletcher, Lyn 91/108; McAliece, Rohan 89/180; Simsen, Sue 85/116; Ryan, Mick 58/45; Wtwe, Win 55/42; Howse, Andrew 50/51; Williams, Emma 49/47; Wachter, Jane 42/52; Bal, Sartaj 35/60.

WARBY WALKERS

Weekend 20 – 22 February at Falls Creek – staying at the Myrtleford Ski Lodge.

Saturday walk one - a group of 16 took on the hard walk of an anticipated 16km loop starting at Langford’s Gap.

Around half of the walk is level and following the aqueduct adjacent to the Langford East Aqueduct Road.

A short break was had at Kelly’s Hut before heading in two groups on alternate routes to Fitzgerald Hut.

Lunch was enjoyed in the shade of the verandah and some comfortable seating.

Following lunch, we returned to Kelly Track to head a little further uphill before reaching a plateau and after a few kms reached the Marum Point Track, then Big River Fire Track to reach the Australian Alpine Walking Track.

We reached the Langford East Aqueduct Road at the covered bridge and enjoyed a break in its cool shade and the stream before returning to Langford Gap.

Our walk turned out to be approximately 18km, so we were feeling a little more tired than anticipated following the walk.

Saturday walk two - Kelly and Fitzgerald’s Huts Loop Walk.

A group of four walked out to Kelly and Fitzgerald’s Hut from Watchbed Creek car park.

A steady incline up the management track for a couple of kilometres brought us to the first intersection and up onto the heathy meadows where golden everlasting daisies dominated the late summer wildflowers.

After a while we took the opportunity to sit in the shade of a snow gum to enjoy the views across to the far mountain valleys and hills, before continuing on to descend into regrowth snow gum forest.

We found Kelly’s Hut to be in not great shape, it would provide a basic shelter in an hour of need, but only just.

After a mini break we retraced our steps back to the junction with the track to Fitzgerald’s Hut.

At only 11.15am, we decided to return to our shady snow gum on the heathy plain to have our lunch, with a mind on the exposed track in the afternoon heat.

A welcome breeze took the sting out of the heat for most of the return across the open plains.

The car was a welcome sight after a pleasant 12km jaunt across the high plains in good company.

Coming Events

Sunday, 1 March - Mount Buffalo – Rollason’s Falls car park to the Gorge, along the “Big Walk”.

Various options of easy (4km), medium (8km), or hard (16km) walks.

Jeanette, 0417 546 974.

Tuesday, 10 March, Eldorado – A circuit walk from the Dredge, Eldorado township, swing bridge, and back to the Dredge. 5km – Erin, 0419 200 998.

Saturday, 14 March - Clark's Corner Circuit – A medium level walk in State Forest near Stanley on fire trails, plenty of shade along gravel roads, terrain will be steep at times, so bring walking poles. 10km – Lesley, 0439 776 687.