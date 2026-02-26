Big-hitting Josh Trimble amassed a brilliant 23 Stableford points to blitz last Wednesday’s field in Whitfield and District Golf Club’s weekly feature event, the daylight-saving Ivan Fulton Chook Run, according to club president, Greg Rosser.

Trimble, playing with his seven-year-old son Parker, and veteran Guenter Nicholls, was in great touch around the scrapes, and carded the equivalent of six birdies in the nine-hole event.

A highlight of Josh Trimble’s round was driving Royal Whitfield’s 280-metre par-four fifth hole.

Emilio Malienkos-King continued his good form to be runner-up with a creditable 20 points, followed by Kathy Vincent 19 points, Greg Rosser 18 points, and Peter Christison on 17.

At the halfway point of the Chook-Run season Trimble, Dan Shanahan, Guenter Nicholls, Ned O’Kane, Robyn Hogan and Alistair Graham are all set for a bunch-sprint finish in the Chook-Run.

Mr Rosser said club members have been delighted to enjoy the company of several new local players who have joined the friendly crews who gather at the picturesque golfing venue at 5pm on Wednesdays and 9.30am each Sunday.

He said during the week, they were pleased to welcome a regular Canadian visitor to the King Valley, as their most recent new member.