Wangaratta Hardcourt Tennis and Pickleball Club (WHTPC) hosted a successful ‘Come & Try Day’ on Sunday, 22 February, with more than 120 people sampling the best that tennis, pickleball and walking football have to offer.

Cooler conditions at the HP Barr Reserve welcomed participants aged five to 85, who enjoyed a free barbecue and an introduction to all three sports.

Peechelba local Jodie Milne claimed the lucky door prize of a free 12-month membership.

Bryan Wilson, who introduced pickleball to Wangaratta, and long-time secretary Neville Bell were also recognised on the day, each awarded life membership.

With the recent Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, the rapid growth of pickleball in Australia and the global appeal of football (soccer), WHTPC has seen a surge in participation and enquiries.

The club now offers a range of sporting options suitable for all ages and abilities.

Anyone wishing to register their interest or seeking further information is encouraged to contact club president Molly Booth (0401 219 309), secretary Dameon Holmes (0422 811 039) or visit the Wangaratta Hardcourt Tennis and Pickleball Club Facebook page.