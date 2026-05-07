JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Saturday, 2 May

Ladies 18 Holes Stroke

Winner: Melody Adams -1.

Ball winners: Di Murphy +3, Carolyn Jeffrey +4 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Marion Hunt, 8th: Di Murphy, 13th: Tamara O’Connell, 17th: Di Murphy.

Men’s Club Championships Stroke - Round 1

Winner: Pat Ernst -6. 2nd: Mark Flack -5. 3rd: Ian Mills -4. 4th: Michael Baillie -4. 5th: Jim Moore -3.

Ball winners: Mitchell Bush -2; Richard Arnold, Noel Holmes, Charl De Mink, Doug Ritchens, Wayne Roberts, Ed Day -1; Ollie Andrew, Daniel Lewis, Steve Fisher E; Garth Fullerton, Jack Lloyd, Simon Mason, Jaxon Osmotherly, Alex Jones, John Huntington +1; Matt Sanders, David O’Connor, Albert Gigl +2.

Eagle, 11th: Char De Mink.

NTPs - 4th: Andrew Charles, 13th: Garth Fullerton, 17th: Aaron Kungl.

Monday, 4 May

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Mal Dinsdale 38. 2nd: Brian Luxford 36. 3rd: Gary Dinsdale 35.

Ball winners: Keith Moorhead 33, Martin VanRhee 33, Barry Porter 32, Pat Ernst 32.

NTPs - 4th: Bill O’Brien, 8th: Phillip Bebb, 13th: Pat Ernst.

Tuesday, 5 May

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Mary Jones 35. 2nd: Judy Fogarty 35 C/B.

Ball winners: Di Murphy 33 C/B, Jackie O’Brien 33, Wendy Hogan 32 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Leeanne Carmody, 8th: Liz Collihole, 13th: Lee Freeland, 17th: Di Murphy.

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Janelle Anderson 22.

Ball winners: Pauline Mercer 17.

Wednesday, 6 May

9 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Garry Dickson 18 C/B.

Ball winners: Joe Marjanovic Jnr 18, Chris O’Keeffe 17 C/B, Ray Gibbs 17 C/B.

NTPs - 13th: Fred Porter.

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Peter Challman 40. 2nd: Brian Thomas 39 C/B. 3rd: Pat Grady 39.

Ball winners: Dave Anderson, Glenn O’Connell 38; Glenn Hunt 37; Jim Moore 36; Ian Dinsdale, Andrew Skewes, Gary Butler 35; David Richards, Mitch Howe, Andrew Walker 34, Ian Harbourd 33.

NTPs - 4th: Andrew Walker, 8th: Pat Grady, 13th: Gary Dinsdale.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 3 May

Tuesday, 28 April 2026

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Maggie Ray 19 points. Runner Up: Jill Halbwidl 17 points.

Women’s 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Dona Harper 37 points C/B. Runner Up: Janette Collier 37 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Lorraine Adams, Kylie MacLeod.

NTPs - 2nd: Karen Smith, 4th: Judith Brown.

Wednesday, 29 April

Men’s 18 Hole Par Event

Winner: Bill Dodd +5. Runner Up: Matt Nicolosi +3 C/B.

Ball Winners: Tim Leslie, Glenn Burns, Andy Raison, Paul Judd, Phillip Winnell, John Wiskin, Maurie Braden, Mark Emerson, Craig Donoghue.

NTP – 2nd: Trevor Trimble, 4th: John Wiskin, 7th: Michael Cordier, 13th: Michael Webster, 16th: Tim Leslie, 18th: Ashley Clayton.

9 Hole Par Event

Winner: John Walker +6. Runner Up: Keith Fleet +5.

Ball Winners: David Lawson.

Thursday, 30 April

Women's 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Jill Halbwidl 41 points C/B. Runner Up: Dona Harper 41 points.

Ball Winners: Glenda Dodson, Barbara Woodward.

NTPs - 2nd: Carol Coghill, 4th: Wendy Stephens, 13th: Nora Martin.

Saturday, 2 May

Men's 18 Hole Stroke Event

Men's Monthly Medal

A Grade Winner: Matt Fischer 68 nett C/B. A Grade Runner Up: Trevor Cooper 68 nett.

B Grade Winner: Andy Raison 65 nett. B Grade Runner Up: Ross Anderson 67 nett.

Ball Winners: Jeremy Winter, Max Webster, Isaac Willett, Gregory Sullivan, Martin Anania, Neil Membrey, Michael Paul, Mark Comensoli, Jakle McDonald, Sam Lewis, Lindsay Steer, Corey Bradley, David Altair, Brandon Bowen, Charles Seager, Rodney Goode.

NTPs – 2nd: Darren Burns, 4th: Drew Winter, 7th: Kurt Schubert, 13th: David Woodstock, 16th: Ashley Clayton, 18th: Isaac Willett.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Max Webster. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - 2nd Shot: David Altair.

Birdies: Subway - Ashley Clayton. Secret 6: Triv Naidoo. Raffle Winner: Trevor Cooper.

Women's 18 Hole Stoke Event

Winner: Alison Comensoli 70 nett. Runner Up: Julie McInnes 71 C/B.

Ball Winner: Barbara Thomas, Maggie Ray, Leona Freeland, Barbara Woodward.

NTPs – 2nd: Kellie Roberts, 4th: Barbara Woodward, 13th: Leona Freeland.

WANG TABLE TENNIS

Autumn Competition - Round 4, 29 April

A grade

N.E. Ag & Industrial (Steve Picken, Andrew Lindner, Austin Lindner) def Nathan Vincent Contracting (Nathan Vincent, Rod Armstrong, Kim Brown) - final rubber score 9/2.

Matches won: S Picken 2, Andrew Lindner 3, Austin Lindner 2, R Armstrong 2. Doubles: A/A Lindner 1, Andrew Lindner/S Picken 1.

Auto 8 (Ken Parker, Marcus Angehrn, Ash Wurtz) def Somerset Comms (Ash Harding, John Wright, James Loughnan) - final rubber score 7/4.

Matches won: K Parker 1, M Angehrn 1, A Wurtz 3, A Harding 2, J Wright 2. Doubles: A Wurtz/K Parker 1, A Wurtz/M Angehrn 1.

B grade

Yellow Boots (Jaimon Howell, Tim Oliver) def Somerset Communications (Jessie O’Brien, Klaus Kazenwadel) - final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won: T Oliver 2, J O’Brien 1, K Kazenwadel 1. Doubles: T Oliver/J Howell.

N.E. Ag & Industrial (Aaron Plum, Gary Coad) def Nathan Vincent Contracting (Phil Fitzgerald, Andrew Holmes) - final rubber score 4/1.

Matches won: A Plum 2, G Coad 1, P Fitzgerald 1. Doubles: A Plum/G Coad.

C grade

Auto 8 (Julie Lindner, Linda Francis) def Yellow Boots (Renee McCarthy, Isaac Hackett) final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won: J Lindner 2, R McCarthy 1, I Hackett 1. Doubles: J Lindner/L Francis.

Nathan Vincent Contracting (Michelle Bowd, Paul Hughes) def Boralma Berkshire (Stephen Alger, Jessie Hughes) - final rubber score 4/1.

Matches won: M Bowd 2, P Hughes 1, S Alger 1. Doubles: M Bowd/P Hughes.

Competition continues each Wednesday at 7pm - the shed will be open from 6.15pm.

Enquiries: Tom Brown 0429 809 927.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday, 4 May are as follows:

Joan Dyson and Gavan Kelly d Nathan Reynolds and Gabi Heywood 7/6, Carol Plabou and Jed Hart d Janet Kelly and Margaret Bennett 7/6.

Last weekend the NEDCA Golf Croquet Singles tournament was played at Benalla with division one taken out by Andy Barbero of Wangaratta and runner-up Kevin Norton of Shepparton.

Andy won 11 of 12 games.

Jed Hart of Wangaratta was runner-up in division two after a playoff and lowered his handicap to six.

Division three was won by Christine Blay of Benalla with Rod LeLievre of Twin City runner-up.

The last two games in division one were abandoned due to lightning and torrential rain.

Last Monday and Tuesday, the NEDCA Golf Croquet Doubles Tournament was run at Wodonga with entries from as far afield as Boort and Wagga Wagga.

Winners were David Box and Frank Bonacci of Beechworth from Micheal Matthews and David Anderson of Wodonga.

The result was in doubt until David Box scored a hoop with a jump shot at hoop 13 in the last game of the competition.

The NEDCA Pennant Competition has commenced and runs until the end of May.

During that period, midweek playing day will be Thursday instead of Wednesday, so play will be at 1pm on Monday, Thursday and Saturday for Golf Croquet.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WARBY WALKERS

Week Away: Yarra Valley, April-May 2026. Part one – first four days.

Our fabulous week away for 2026 started on Tuesday, 28 April, with a gathering in the camp kitchen at the exemplary Healesville Caravan Park, where an excellent briefing on the week’s agenda was given by Jeanette and Michael.

The next day the more than 30 of us headed off on the Black Spur section of the Maroondah Highway to the Mountain Ash forests of Fernshaw and Dom Dom Saddle, where a selection of walks started off.

As with every walking day, we had easy, medium, hard, short and long walks to choose from, as well as loops, and there-and-back walks.

With either of these choices, the walks were excellent, and we enjoyed the lush mountain forest that typifies this part of Victoria.

Day two of our Yarra Valley adventure was focused on the Kinglake area, with a wide variety of walks on offer.

These wonderful walks were preceded by a scenic drive to the northern part of the ranges, via the village of Toolangi.

Once at Kinglake, we proceeded to the west of the village and enjoyed a full day of walks in this area which included the successful observation of gorgeous lyre birds.

Most of us also visited the memorial to the tragic 2009 massive bushfires.

Day three was based in the environs of the 1920s-built Maroondah Reservoir, with the usual selection of walks on offer.

The medium group headed off to Donnelly’s Weir for morning tea, then returned to the Reservoir parklands via Henderson’s Hill (great views of Mount Donna Buang, the Reservoir and Healesville township).

Part of the route followed the Donnelly’s Creek aqueduct, and so the group had a good mix of walking environments.

Many thanks to Jeanette and Michael for superbly organising the walks program for the week which had involved visiting the area many weeks before for reconnaissance purposes.

We also really appreciated Cheryl and her special week away team for their great efforts in the Camp Kitchen, and overall organisation of the trip which began way back in 2024.

Coming Events

Tuesday, 12 May - Orchard Track in Stanley State Forest.

A medium level walk in a loop starting near Lady Newton Drive at Bates Dam, a relic of the gold era, on CFA tracks.

Great views can be seen back to Beechworth, and to Mount Buffalo, with several steep short sections, approximately 8km – Lesley, 0439 776 687.

Sunday, 17 May - two Walks on Gateway Island.

The Crossing Trail, unsealed surface, and Gateway Island Trail, sealed surface; both meander along the Murray River in Wodonga.

There are art sculptures, and information boards along the trails; approximately 9km, and almost flat, easy – Erin, 0419 200 998.