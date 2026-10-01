Scoreboard

JUBILEE GOLF CLUB Thursday 24 September Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Liz Maher 37. Ball winners: Sheree Coghill 34. NTPs - 4th: Val Ellis, 8th: Sheree Coghill, 13th: Linda Stone, 17th: Janet Wraith. Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Gerrie Versteegen 19. Ball winners: Mary Jones 17, Frances Duffy 16. NTPs - 13th: Mary Jones, 17th: Merrilyn Giacopelli. Friday September 25 Grand Final Eve 18 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Rick Harnwell 39, Alison Comensoli 38 c/b, Gary Butler 38, Jim Darcy 36 c/b. Ball winners: Brian Thomas 36 c/b, Fraser Ellis 36, David Richards 35 c/b, Terry Docherty 35, Gordon Paterson 34, Colin Braden 34, Peter Challman 33, Dakota McAliece 33, Alan White 33, Bailey Ferguson 33, Glenn Hunt 33, John Johnstone from others 32 c/b. Eagle on the 9th: Scott Kennedy and Fraser Ellis. NTPs - 4th: Andrew Walker, 8th: Terry Docherty, 13th: Ian Mills, 17th: Sam Neave . Saturday 26 September Grand Final Day Stableford, Ladies’ Winner: Melody Adams 39. Ball winners: Mary Jones 35. NTPs - 4th: Yogie Naidoo, 8th: Melody Adams, 13th: Marion Hunt, 17th: Lee Freeland. Grand Final Day Stableford, Men’s Winner: Jim Moore 39. 2nd: Eon Scott 38 C/B. 3rd: Brad Laywood 38. Ball winners: Russell Stone, Peter Geldens, Alan Sands, Ian Wiedemann 37; Martin VanRhee, Russell Thomas, Glenn Ryan, Scott Clayton 36. NTPs - 4th: Jacob Schonafinger, 8th: Michael Lugg, 13th: Eon Scott, 17th: Gavin Braybrook. Sunday 27 September Prostate Cancer Awareness 4 Person Ambrose Winners, Men’s: Pat Grady, Luke Grady, Paul West, Darby West 57.125. Runners up: Brendan Cairns, Geoff Nicholson, Wayne Roberts, Rick Harnwell 59. Winners, Mixed/Ladies: Dakota McAliece, Jess Lloyd, Jack Lloyd, Joseph Marjanovic Jnr 57.375. Runners up: Merrilyn Giacopelli, David Senior, Chris Boseley, Mark Nolan 59.125. Longest Drives – Ladies’ 1-27: Kellie Roberts. Ladies’ 28+: Sue Palmer. Men’s 1-18: Wayne Roberts. Men’s 19+: Ian Muller. NTPs - 4th: Lee Freeland, Andy Senkic; 8th: Lee Freeland, Brendan Cairns; 13th: Kellie Roberts, Brad Laywood; 17th: Merrilyn Giacopelli, Rick Harnwell. Monday 28 September Veterans 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Ian Dinsdale 36. Ball winners: Lawrence Miller 35 C/B, Philip Bebb 35, Chris O’Keefe 34 C/B, Eric Smith 34, Brian Thomas 33 C/B, Andrew Walker 33. NTPs - 8th: Pat Ernst. Tuesday 29 September President Vs Captain Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Di Murphy 42. Runner Up: Liz Maher 40. Ball winners: Merrilyn Giacopelli 36, Judy Fogarty 36, Josie Fitzsimons 36, Vicky Moorhead 36. Team Winners: Captains Team. NTPs - 4th: Vicky Moorhead, 8th: Ali Commensoli, 13th: Di Murphy, 17th: Di Murphy. Wednesday 30 September Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Gary Butler 39. 2nd: Brad Laywood 37. 3rd: Nigel Cooper 37. Ball winners: Wayne Hibberson 37, Trevor Gunn 36, Gordon Paterson 36, Neville Hogan 35, Ian Dinsdale 35, Jim Moore 35, Bernie Grealy 35, Glenn O’Connell 35, Gary Dinsdale 35, Glenn Hunt 35. NTPs - 4th: Pat Ernst, 8th: Mal Dinsdale, 13th: Steve Rigoni, 17th: Glenn O’Connell. 9 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Jim Darcy 21. Ball winners: Joseph Marjanovic Jnr 20, Garry Dickson 20, Robert Lowe 19. NTPs - 8th: Chris Norris. WANG GOLF CLUB WGC Competitions: Week ending 27th September 2026 Tuesday 22 September Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Wendy Stephens 23 points. Runner Up: Dianne McLaughlin 20 points. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Glenda Dodson 41 points. Runner Up: Donna Harper 36 points C/B. Wednesday 23 September Men's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Keith Fleet 24 points. Runner Up: Peter King 22 points C/B. Ball Winners: John Walker. 18 Hole Stableford Event A Grade Winner: Rob Holloway 38 points. A Grade Runner Up: Nicholas McLardy 37 points C/B. B Grade Winner: Ken Miller 38 points. B Grade Runner Up: Michael Clark 37 points. Ball Winners: Dean Campagna, Bobby Hutchieson, Isaac Willett, Ethan Palmer, Michael Webster, Jack Davies, Mark Hall, Denis Hill, Carl Stibilj, Peter Maddern. NTPs - 2nd: Robert Holloway, 4th: Ken Miller, 7th: Dean Campagna, 13th: Ken Miller, 16th: Rod Moyle, 18th: Rod Moyle. Thursday 24 September Women's 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Rhonda Bray 38 points. Runner Up: Lorraine Adams 36 points. Friday 25 September AFL Grand Final Public Holiday 3 Person Ambrose 18 Hole event Men's Winners: Koen Eykenboom, Cooper Eykenboom, Charles Seager 55.5 nett. Men's Runners Up: Seb De Napoli, Cameron Nottle, Nic Bonwick 55.83 nett. Mixed/Ladies Winners: Debra Butler, Elizabeth Maher, Robyn Barber 57.5 nett. Mixed/Ladies Runners Up: Macie Thomson, Scott Thomson, Anthony Cairncross 58.5 nett. Saturday 26 September Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event A Grade Winner: Mitchell Bush 38 points. A Grade Runner Up: Jason Perna 36 points C/B. B Grade Winner: Frazer Judd 39 points. B Grade Runner Up: Mark Comensoli 38 points C/B. C Grade Winner: Peter Nolan 41 points. C Grade Runner Up: Phillip Winnell 39 points. Ball Winners: Josh Owen, Chris Oates, Mathew Grossman, Kurt Schubert, Craig Donoghue, Gregory Sullivan, Bradley Melville, Seb De Napoli, Craig Henwood, Michael Noble, Ray Hutton, Peter King, Phillip Garoni, Bill Dodd. NTPs – 2nd: Craig Henwood, 13th: Mathew Grossman, 16th: Craig Henwood, 18th: Craig Henwood. Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Trevor Cooper. RSL Voucher - Lucky Draw: Kurt Schubert. Birdies: Subway - Mathew Grossman. Eagle: 10th Hole: Trevor Cooper. Secret 6: Frazer Judd. Women's 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Liz Madden 36 points. Runner Up: Glenda Dodson 34 points C/B. NTPs - 4th: Glenda Dodson. Sunday 27 September 18 Hole Stableford Event A Grade Winner: Kurt Schubert 39 points. A Grade Runner Up: Jason Perna 38 points. B Grade Winner: Lexi Bush 43 points. B Grade Runner Up: David Sutton 41 points. Ball Winners: Neil McKinnon, Colin Wyllie, Gary Stone, Jack Davies, David Woodstock, Michael Webster. NTPs – 2nd: Russell Wallace, 4th: Cameron Nottle, 7th: Isaac Willett, 13th: Kurt Schubert, 18th: Seb De Napoli. WANG CROQUET Results for Monday 28 September are as follows: Susan Fischer and Jed Hart d Cheryle Beckley and Janet Kelly 7/3, Julie Sheahan and Terry Wilson d Gabi Heywood and Joan Dyson 7/5. Wednesday saw 14 members and a visitor enjoying games in the rather warm Conditions. On October 20 this year the club is celebrating 120 years of operation with a Social Day and guest speakers. Play is at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken. The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta. For further information please contact vice-president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009, or secretary/captain Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739. WARBY WALKERS Saturday 19 September - Paradise Falls loop walk. A group of 15 walkers started in fine weather on the hike which started at the top of the falls along the ridge and gave an opportunity to see the catchment of the creek systems that make up Paradise Falls. A 13km loop was completed with climbing down to Little Falls, and we finished up back at the falls. An enjoyable day was experienced, with spectacular views of Mount Cobbler and varied wildflowers. Thursday 24 September - Mount Pilot NP. The walk to Mount Pilot had eight participants for a loop walk of approximately 10km. In the Chiltern-Mount Pilot National Park, we started our walk at the corner of McGuinness Road and Green Break Track, heading uphill along Green Break Track towards Old Coach Road. We crossed a stream of water enroute before stopping for morning tea at some cut fallen tree trunk pieces. After morning tea, we continued towards Old Coach Road then turned right into it and continued uphill to the Mount Pilot carpark. Near the carpark, some eagle-eyed walkers spotted some nodding greenhood orchids. From the carpark we followed the bush track to the lookout enroute with views to Mount Baranduda, then onto the large flat rock atop Mount Pilot for the 360 degree views. The views included to mounts Baranduda, Barambogie, Stanley, Buffalo, and Cobbler. The flowering shrubs provided natures garden to enjoy our lunch within, while in the shade of nearby gums. After the group photo was taken, we returned to Old Coach Road where Spider Orchids were spotted amongst the vegetation. We turned left into Pilot Track which took us to McGuinness Road and back to the cars at the start of the walk. Other flowers encountered were the Nodding Blue Lily, Early Nancy's, Rock Isotome and Pink Fingers. Coming Events Sunday 4 October – Myrtleford/Gapsted. Skirting the edges of Stanley State Forest on bush tracks. Views of the surrounding hills and mountains. 230m total ascent and descent. 12km, shorter options available, medium level – Marita, 0427 521 122. Sunday 11 October - Reform Hill Circuit. A total of 6km on bush tracks with total ascent and descent of about 160m. Followed by the Mosaic Trail, a 4km flat sealed path alongside the Ovens River. 10km total, medium difficulty – Erin, 0419 200 998.