JUBILEE GOLF CLUB Thursday 19 November Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Linda Stone 37 C/B. Ball winners: Wendy Hogan 37, Denise Rigoni on count back from others 36. NTPs - 4th: Vicki Moorhead, 8th: Wendy Hogan, 13th: Sheree Coghill, 17th: Di Murphy. Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Emily Stone 18 C/B. Ball winners: Elfie Jones 18, Ros White 17, Carol Myles on count back 17. NTPs - 17th: Carol Myles. Saturday 21 November Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Winner: Alison Smith 70. Ball winners: Merrilyn Giacopelli 71 C/B, Dakota McAliece 71. NTPs - 4th: Tamara O’Connor, 8th: Roz White, 17th: Roz White. Men’s Wangaratta Trophies & Engravers Monthly Medal Winner: Glenn O’Connell 66. 2nd: Jack Stamp 68 C/B. 3rd: Bronte Bruce 68. 4th: Jim D’Arcy 69. Ball winners: Greg Rigoni, Gary Butler 70; Matt Walker, Doug Ritchens, John Johnstone, Brad Laywood 71; Ian Harnourd, Peter Geldens 72; Kelvin Archer 73; Albert Gigl, Rick Harnwell, Wayne Hibberson 74; Trevor Gunn on countback from others 75. Lucky 13th NTP: Doug Ritchens. NTPs - 4th: Doug Ritchens, 8th: Jack Stamp, 13th: Doug Ritchens, 17th: Brad Laywood. Sunday 22 November 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Denise Rigoni 40. 2nd: Glenn O’Connell 39. Ball winners: Greg Rigoni 38, Glenn Ryan 35 C/B, Joseph Marjanovic Jnr 35, Gordon Paterson 34 C/B. NTPs - 4th: Joseph Marjanovic Jnr, 8th: Mark Dean, 13th: Mick Reidy. Monday 23 November Veterans 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Ian Dinsdale 42. Ball winners: Rick Harnwell 37, Andrew Walker 35. Tuesday 24 November Hourigan Meats Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Elfie Jones 25. Runner Up: Pauline Mercer 22. Ball winners: Deb Butler 21, Lee Freeland 20, Helene Gallo 20, Marilyn Pane 20, Denise Rigoni 20, Robyn Grealy 19. NTPs - 4th: Angela Mitchell, 8th: Elfie Jones. Wednesday 25 November Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Ian Dinsdale 40. 2nd: Lawrence Miller 37 c/b. 3rd: Pat Ernst 37. Ball winners: Trevor Gunn, Gary Dinsdale 36; Andrew Walker, Barry Adams, Brian Luxford, Jim Moore 35; Alex Jones, Dave Anderson 34. NTPs - 4th: Bren Sheridan, 8th: Wayne Hibberson, 13th: Pat Ernst, 17th: Brendon Essex. 9 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Gerard O’Brien 23. 2nd: Kim Arnold 22. Ball winners: Ray Gibbs 19, Fred Porter 18 C/B, Allen Mercer 18, Rog Henderson 18, Tony Kosch 18. NTPs - 4th: Gerard O’Brien, 8th: Brendan Nolan. Thursday 26 November Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Elfie Jones 21. Ball winners: Helene Gallo 17, Gerrie Versteegen 16. WANG GOLF CLUB WGC Competitions: Week ending 22nd November 2026 Tuesday 17 November 18 Hole Stableford Event Captain's Trophy Winner: Carol Coghill 40 points C/B. Runner Up: Helen Tate 40 points C/B. Third Place: Kylie MacLeod. Ball Winners: Barbara Thomas, Maggie Ray, Lois Sanderson, Dona Harper, Jill Halbwidl, Annie Wilson, Jan Hill, Nora Martin. NTPs - 2nd: Lorraine Adams, 4th: Toni Wilson, 7th: Nora Martin. Wednesday 18 November Men's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Peter King 18 points. Runner Up: John Walker 13 points C/B. Ball Winners: Bob Haynes. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Stephen Noble 43 points. Runner Up: Mark Hall 40 points. Ball Winners: Brian Cluning, Andy Raison, Robert Fischer, Lindsay Steer, David Woodstock, Steve Bismire, Kurt Schubert, Max Webster. NTPs - 2nd: Trevor Trimble, 4th: Paul Judd, 7th: Robert Fischer, 13th: Stephen Zabilowicz, 16th: Max Webster, 18th: Brian Cluning. Thursday 19 November Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Karen Smith 18 points. Runner Up: Lois Sanderson 16 points. Ball Winners: Barbara Woodward. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Rhonda Bray 40 points. Runner Up: Dona Harper 35 points. Ball Winners: Kylie MacLeod. NTPs – 2nd: Rhonda Bray, 4th: Lorraine Adams. Saturday 21 November Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event A Grade Winner: Ashley Clayton 40 points. A Grade Runner Up: Jeremy Winter 35 points. B Grade Winner: Brennan Jenvey 38 points. B Grade Runner Up: Russell Wallace 37 points. C Grade Winner: Max Patterson 38 points C/B. C Grade Runner Up: Peter Nolan 38 points. Ball Winners: Julian Bau, Trevor Clark, Brannan Duffy, Peter McLaughlin, Andy Raison, Trevor Trimble, David Woodstock, Bobby Hutchieson, Mark Comensoli, Craig Donoghue, Lindsay Steer, Phiilip Barker, Neville McCormick, Darren Oats, Josh Newton, Jason Oats. NTPs 2nd: Ken Miller, 4th: Peter McLaughlin, 7th: Peter McLaughlin, 13th: Craig Donoghue, 16th: Robert Watson, 18th: Max Patterson. RSL Voucher - Lucky Draw: Chris Oates. Secret 6: Russell Wallace. Sunday 22 November 18 Hole Stableford event Winner: Dale Carmody 36 points. Runner Up: Lachy Moore 35 points C/B. Ball Winners: Josh Newton, Brannan Duffy. WANG CROQUET Results for Monday 23 November are as follows: Janet Kelly and Robyn Muller d Christine Ireland and Gavan Kelly 7/5, Terry Wilson d Cheryle Beckley 7/3. On Wednesday morning Ricochet was again played with Christine Blay of Benalla attending to play with our members. The outcome of a two-hour game was Christine Blay and Terry Wilson victorious over Joan Guttormsen and Jed Hart 19/16. Wednesday evening saw eleven members playing Golf Croquet in quite pleasant conditions. During Daylight Saving play is at 9am on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and 5.30pm on Wednesday evenings. Ricochet is played at 8.00am on Wednesday mornings. Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken. The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta. For further information please contact vice-president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary/captain Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739. WARBY WALKERS Sunday 22 November - Frosts Crossing Track to Ovens River, Killawarra. A group of seven club members ambled for 9kms along the flat track towards and then along the banks of the Lower Ovens. The conditions were fine, warm and humid as they walked through the stunning and very healthy red gum forest with the occasional very ancient massive tree in view. Morning tea and lunch were taken beside the high-water level and temporarily brown river which had been affected by the storms over the previous days. Coming Events Tuesday 8 December - Beechworth Gorge Walk. Walk takes in: One Tree Track, The Precipice, Ingram’s Rock, Fiddes Quarry and Spring Creek Cascades. Total ascent and descent of 230m. 8km, medium – Lesley, 0439 776 687. Saturday, 12 December - Warby Ranges, Pangarang Lookout and Mount Killawarra. Easy: a return walk on bush track to Pangerang Lookout, with westerly views, 4.5km. Medium: continue to Mount Killawarra, with views to the north and west, also on gravel roads. Maximum elevation of 80m, approximately 13km – Jeanette, 0417 546 974.