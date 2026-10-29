Scoreboard

JUBILEE GOLF CLUB Wednesday 21 October 9 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Brendan Nolan 20 C/B. 2nd: Kim Arnold 20. Ball winners: Chris O’Keefe 18, Ed Day 16 C/B, Peter Walker 16, Jim D’Arcy 16, Brett Keir 16. NTPs - 13th: Joseph Marjanovic Jnr. Thursday 22 October Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Elfie Jones 21. Ball winners: Deb Butler 19. NTPs - 13th: Maureen Gamble. Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Ros White 40. Ball winners: Vicki Moorhead 39 C/B, Marilyn Pane 39. NTPs - 4th: Di Murphy, 8th: Di Murphy, 13th: Marilyn Pane, 17th: Judy Fogarty. Saturday 24 October Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Winner: Di Murphy 71. Ball winners: Tamara O’Connor 73, Leeanne Carmody 74 C/B, Vicki Moorhead 74. NTPs - 8th: Di Murphy, 13th: Linda Stone, 17th: Dakota McAliece. Men’s Wangaratta Trophy & Engravers Monthly Medal Stroke Winner: Steve Fisher 70 C/B. 2nd: Ken Beitzel 70. 3rd: Joseph Marjanovic Jnr 70. Ball winners: Alex Gibbs, Brian Lee 72; Peter Geldens, Glenn Ryan, Michael Baillie 73; Colin Braden, Brian Thomas, Barry Adams, Danny Potter, Doug Ritchens, Gordon Hine on C/B from others 74. NTPs - 4th: Michael Baillie (Pinsent Hotel), 8th: Charl DeMink (Wangaratta Tattslotto), 13th: Danny Potter (Town & Country Tavern), 17th: Glenn Ryan (McDonalds). Sunday 25 October 18 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Tanu Nu’u 41. Ball winners: Jacob Schonafinger 35, Josh Hartwig 34 C/B. NTPs - 4th: Denise Rigoni, 8th: Jacob Schonafinger, 13th: Gavin Braybrook, 17th: Charl DeMink. Men’s Foursomes Championships Winner, Scratch: Aaron Kungl and Robert Voss 80. On a play off from Jez Rigoni and Greg Rigoni 80. Winner, Nett: Andrew Senkic and Wayne Hibberson 72.5. Ball winners: Jez Rigoni and Greg Rigoni 73.5. Monday 26 October Veterans 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Alan White 35 C/B. 2nd: Gordon Paterson 35. Ball winners: John McKenzie 34, Lawrence Miller 33 C/B, Brian Luxford 33, Ian Dinsdale 32 C/B. NTPs - 8th: Alan Sands, 13th: Alna White. Tuesday 27 October Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Maureen Gamble 16. NTPs - 8th: Maureen Gamble. Wangaratta Gateway Ladies Monthly Medal 18 Hole Stroke Winner: Wendy Hogan 65. Runner Up Deb Butler 69. Best Scratch Score: Wendy Hogan 83. Ball winners: Linda Stone 69, Judy Fogarty 71, Liz Maher 72. NTPs - 4th: Linda Stone, 8th: Liz Maher, 17th: Wendy Hogan. Wednesday 28th October 2026 Men’s 18 Hole Par Winner: Pat Grady +5. 2nd: Dave Anderson +4. 3rd: John McKenzie +3 C/B. Ball winners: Ian Mills, Michael Baillie +3 c/b; Stephen Ralston, Jim Moore +2 c/b; Trevor Nippress, Brian Luxford 0 c/b; Keith Moorhead, Terry Docherty, Ray Hyland -1 c/b; Brendon Essex on countback from others -2 c/b. NTPs - 4th: Ken Beitzel, 8th: Jim Moore, 13th: Gary Ritchens. WANG GOLF CLUB WGC Competitions: Week ending 25 October Monday 19 October 9 Hole Stableford event Winner: Mark Hall 36 points. Runner Up: David Woodstock 34 points. Tuesday 20 October Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Dianne McLaughlin 22 points. Runner Up: Sue McCall 18 points. NTPs - 18th: Dianne McLaughlin. 18 Hole Stroke Event Winner: Helen Tate 71 nett. Runner Up: Ash Wheeler 72 nett C/B. Ball Winners: Julie McInnes, Kylie MacLeod, Maggie Ray, Karen Smith. NTPs - 4th: Jan Hill. Wednesday 21 October Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event A Grade Winner: Beau Wheeler 39 points. A Grade Runner Up: Matthew Walsh 36 points. B Grade Winner: Dennis Hill 40 points. B Grade Runner Up: Andy Raison 38 points. Ball Winners: Andrew Storer, Neil Gill, Trevor Clark, Gregory Sullivan, Bobby Hutchieson, Ken Miller, Stephen Smith, Arnold Sparks, Mark Hall, Geoffrey Webster, Scott Hovenga. NTPs - 2nd: Stephen Smith, 4th: Stephen Smith, 7th: Craig Donoghue, 13th: Dean Campagna, 16th: Andrew Storer. Thursday 22 October Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Wendy Stephens 18 points. Runner Up: Kate Reid 14 points. Ball Winners: Barbara Thomas. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Karen Smith 38 points. Runner Up: Margaret Anderson 37 points. Ball Winners: Glenda Dodson. NTPs – 2nd: Dona Harper, 13th: Carolyn Sullivan, 16th: Glenda Dodson, 18th: Glenda Dodson. Friday 23 October 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Laura McKinnon 27 points. Runner Up: Jaxon Garner 25 points. Ball Winners: Graeme Ray. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winners: Matthew Walsh 40 points. Runners Up: Frazer Dale 36 points. Ball Winners: Henry McInnes, Luca Campagna. Saturday 24 October Men's 18 Hole Stroke Event 3rd Round Club Championships A Grade Winner: Mitchell Bush 65 nett C/B. A Grade Runner Up: David O'Brien 65 nett. A Grade Third: Trevor Cooper 67 nett C/B. B Grade Winner: Nic Bonwick 65 nett. B Grade Runner Up: Denis Hill 66 nett C.B. B Grade Third: Lachy Moore 66 nett. C Grade Winner: Mark Hall 68 nett. C Grade Runner Up: Rodney Godde 71 nett C/B. C Grade Third: Bill Dodd 71 nett. Ball Winners: Stuart Bowman, Ryan McNeil, Ray Hargreaves, Matthew Walsh, Ian Rundell, Samuel Reid, Michael Clark, Simon Patterson, Mark Flack, Daine Porter, Stephen Smith, David Sutton, Simon McKay, Tim Tilbrook, Gavin Braybrook, Frazer Dale, Harry Bell, Joel McNeill, Michael Paul, Geoffrey Webster, Max Patterson. NTPs – 2nd: Lachy Moore, 4th: Beau Wheeler, 7th: Michael Webster, 13th: Phillip Winnell, 16th: Max Webster, 18th: Brian Clunning. Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Michael Webster. RSL Voucher - Lucky Draw: Graeme Ray. Birdies: Subway - Rod Moyle. Eagle: Max Webster. Secret 6: Michael Clark. Women's 18 Hole Stroke Event Winner: Lexi Bush 57 nett. Runner Up: Yogie Naidoo 70 nett C/B. Sunday 25 October 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Seb De Napoli 41 points. Runner Up: Elizabeth Maher 40 points. Wednesday 28 October 9 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Alan White 23. 2nd: Joseph Marjanovic Jnr 20 C/B. Ball winners: Fred Porter 20, Gary Dickson 20, Mark Dean 20, Ronald Smith 19 C/B, Allen Mercer 19. NTPs - 4th: Mark Dean, 8th: Alan White. Thursday 29 October Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Ros White 23. Ball winners: Elfie Jones 22, Robyn Barber 17 C/B. NTPs - 13th: Pauline Mercer, 17th: Elfie Jones. WANG CROQUET Results for Monday 26 September are as follows: Janet Kelly and Terry Wilson d Cheryle Beckley and Jed Hart 7/5, Gabi Heywood and Susan Fischer d Gavan Kelly and Andy Barbero 7/6. Last Friday, Janet Kelly won the Social Day at Benalla and the Jump Shot prize. Gabi Heywood took out the Hoop-in-One prize. Also, a total 36 players from the North East and Goulburn Valley are playing in the NEDCA Spring Social Day at Yarrawonga on Friday - results will be published next week. During Daylight Saving, play is at 9am on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and 5.30pm on Wednesday evenings. Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken. The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta. For further information please contact vice-president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary/captain Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739. WARBY WALKERS Tuesday 27 October - McFarlane's Hill forms part of a ridge system, to the west of Wodonga, which is increasingly part of the urban area. We started out early for this walk, meeting at 8am at Rotary Park, Wangaratta and the six of us then met up with other club members (from Eldorado and Beechworth) at the walk start at 9am. It was a beautiful, albeit breezy, day as we set off, but that was soon forgotten as we battled with a severely overgrown walking track at the start of the walk (on Fell Timber Creek Road). However, we made it up the slopes, towards the environs of the Hill, with morning tea on the way. Now things became a little confusing; there are new mountain bike tracks in this area, as well as the permanent closure of other tracks, which were part of our planned itinerary. This perplexed the walk leader who, despite claiming Viking ancestry, got a little confused. Well, the team rallied around, and with group consensus we made it up to the high ground, had lunch, and then took the steep descent down towards Ingrams Road, and the start of the walk. Coming Events Tuesday 3 November, Melbourne Cup Day - walk in Markwood area. Celebrations at the Whorouly Reserve - 6km, easy. Marita, 0427 521 122. If you'd like to join us for the celebration only, you are welcome to do that, in either way you need to book in according to the program. Sunday 15 November - Mount Buffalo, the Back Wall. Medium. Michael, 0447 617 880. WANG VOLLEYBALL Power 6 proved that winning the crucial sets matters more than the total points in an exciting night of Wangaratta volleyball on Wednesday October 28. In the closest contest of the evening, Power 6 defeated Peaked at High School two sets to one, despite finishing a point behind on the overall tally, 66–67. The result provided a dramatic twist to the night’s action, with Peaked at High School collecting more points across the match but Power 6 securing the two sets needed to claim victory. Rivals also enjoyed a successful evening, recording a straight sets win over PC. Their 3–0 result looked decisive on paper, but the 69–59 points tally reflected a competitive contest. Too Right completed the night’s other clean sweep, defeating Rookies three sets to nil. Rookies collected 64 points to Too Right’s 75, making the winners work for their straight-sets success. There was plenty to celebrate in the junior competition too, with 27 juniors taking to the court and putting on an excellent match. The strong turnout brought an extra buzz to the evening and was an encouraging sign for junior volleyball in Wangaratta. Wangaratta Volleyball Association is keen to welcome more players into the competition and encourages anyone interested to get involved. Volleyball runs on Wednesday nights, with training starting at 5.30pm and the first game getting under way at 6.10pm. Come along, join the fun and become part of the local volleyball community.