JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Saturday 23 May

Ladies Club Championships Final Round Stroke

Winner: Vicki Moorehead E. 2nd: Leeanne Carmody +1.

Ball winners: Liz Collihole +2, Alison Smith +2, Marion Hunt +2, Liz Maher +2.

NTPs - 4th: Alison Smith, 8th: Leeanne Carmody, 13th: Liz Collihole, 17th: Denise Rigoni.

Men’s Club Championship Final Round and Monthly Medal

Winner: Andrew Kelly -5. 2nd: Alex Jones -4. 3rd: David Richards -3. 4th: Andrew Charles -3. 5th: Michael Baillie -1.

Ball winners: Ethan Bell -1, Ben Honeychurch -1, Doug Ritchens -1, Jack Lloyd -1, Zac Hedin E, Martin VanRhee +1, Gavin Braybrook +1, Trevor Nippress +1, Greg Rigoni +1, Wayne Roberts +1, Jim D’Arcy +2, Steven Rigoni +2, Wayne Hibberson +2, Matt Sanders +2, Jim Moore +2.

NTPs - 4th: Richard Arnold, 8th: Fraser Jeffrey, 13th: Andrew Charles, 17th: Gavin Braybrook.

Sunday 24 May

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Kellie Roberts 40. 2nd: Jack Lloyd 35 C/B.

Ball winners: Brad Laywood 35, Eon Scott 35, Glenn Ryan 34, Paul Moss-Holland 34.

NTPs - 4th: Paul Moss-Holland, 8th: Eon Scott, 13th: Dakota McAliece.

Tuesday 26 May

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Liz Maher 38.

Ball winners: Marilyn Pane 36, Josie Fitzsimons 35.

NTPs - 8th: Leeanne Carmody, 13th: Josie Fitzsimons.

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Lyn Male 18.

Ball winners: Elfie Jones 16.

Wednesday 27 May

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Mick Reidy 38. 2nd: Gordon Paterson 37. 3rd: Peter Challman 36 C/B.

Ball winners: Trevor Gunn 36; Lawrence Miller, Steve Fisher 35; Robert Hancock, Greg Allan, John Porter, Keith Moorhead 34.

NTPs - 4th: Brian Luxford, 8th: Martin VanRhee, 13th: Jon Wight.

Medley 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Peter Walker 19.

Ball winners: Alan White, Joe Marjanovic Jnr, Chris Norris 18.

NTPs - 4th: Chris O’Keeffe, 8th: Ron Smith.

WANG GOLF CLUB

The Wangaratta Golf Club held its annual foursomes championship on Tuesday.

Defending champions, Glenda Dodson and Maggie Ray were hard to beat, once again with a gross score of 93.

This marks their fourth championship in a row, and they are delighted with their win.

Winners of the handicap event were first-time foursomes players Rhonda Bray and Kylie McLeod, who had a very nice net 66.

It was a great day of golf for this gold letter event, which was generously sponsored by Lifetime Solutions.

WGC Competitions: Week ending 24 May

Tuesday 19 May

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Rhonda Bray 13 points. Runner Up: Julie McInnes 12 points.

Women’s 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Barbara Thomas 39 points. Runner Up: Kylie MacLeod 38 points.

Ball Winners: Jan Hill, Maggie Ray.

NTPs - 2nd: Carolyn Sullivan, 4th: Judith Brown.

Wednesday 20 May

Men's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Leonard Chandler 16 points. Runner Up: Peter King 14 points.

Ball Winners: Keith Fleet.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Max Webster 40 points. Runner Up: Peter Nolan 37 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Glenn Burns, Don Clutterbuck, Carl Stibilj, Mark Hall, Michael Webster, Christopher Martens, Phillip Winnell, Brian Cluning, Ray Hutton.

NTPs - 2nd: Maurie Braden, 4th: Leo McCoy, 7th: Michael Webster, 13th: Paul Judd, 16th: Mark Hall, 18th: Bill Dodd.

Thursday 21 May

Women's 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Jan Hill 35 points. Runner Up: Kylie MacLeod 34 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Rhonda Bray, Janette Collier, Jill Halbwidl, Karen Smith, Chris Cuthbert.

NTPs - 2nd: Carolyn Sullivan, 4th: Kylie MacLeod, 18th: Nora Martin.

Saturday 23 May

Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event

A Grade Winner: Thomas Aggett 41 points. A Grade Runner Up: Neil Membrey 39 points.

B Grade Winner: Josh Wason 39 points. B Grade Runner Up: David Altair 38 points C/B.

C Grade Winner: Samuel Patterson 41 points. C Grade Runner Up: Ross Anderson 37 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Isaac Willett, John Southwell, Ian Rundell, Kurt Schubert, Chris Oates, Neil McKinnon, Glen Seymour, Dan Lacey, Lindsay Steer, Brian Cluning, Simon Patterson, Robert Murray, Lewis Sharrock, David Lawson.

NTPs – 2nd: Cameron Nottle, 4th: John Southwell, 7th: Darren Burns, 13th: Peter Nolan, 16th: Martin Anania, 18th: Jeremy Winter.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Chris Oates. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - 2nd Shot: Michael Clark.

Birdies: Subway - Damien O'Brien. Secret 6: Ian Rundell. Raffle Winner: Geoff Webster.

Sunday 24 May

18 Hole Mulligan Stableford event

Winner: Holly Foster 45 points. Runner Up: Yogie Naidoo 42 points C/B. Third: Neil McKinnon 42 points.

Ball Winners: Tashi Namgyal Tenzing, Mathew Tucker, Gavin Braybrook, Michael Cordier, Matthew Nunn, Tracey McKinnon.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday 25 May are as follows:

Gavan Kelly and Terry Wilson d Wendy Waddington and Nathan Reynolds 7/6, Yvonne McLaughlin and Susan Fischer d Maureen O'Keefe and Cheryle Beckley 7/5, Janet Kelly and Christine Irweland d Jed Hart and Carlo Plabou 7/3, Joan Dyson d Julie Sheahan 7/4.

Last Monday, we had our AGM and Jed Hart was elected president, with Terry Wilson continuing as secretary and Cheryle Beckley as treasurer.

On Wednesday, Beechworth and Wangaratta played off in the NEDCA pennant final held at Howlong.

At lunchtime games were even at three all, however, Beechworth prevailed after lunch and won the final eight games to four.

Congratulations to Beechworth.

Now that the pennant competition is finished, we revert to playing at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact president Jed Hart on 0419 349 844 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WARBY WALKERS

On Sunday May 24, a cool and overcast day, seven of us met at Gateway Island on the Lincoln Causeway between Wodonga and Albury to begin one of two easy loop walks.

The sealed 4.3km Gateway Island loop walk was full of interest - ring or boundary trees, scar trees, sculptures, information boards and lots of murals were to be viewed.

We had morning tea at a play area on the banks of the Murray River then it was playtime for the big kids.

It was back to Gateway Island for lunch and then on to the second walk.

The 5km Crossing Place trail is an unsealed loop walk through bushland and open spaces.

In places there was the Community Farm on one side and the Murray River on the other.

There are sculptures and information boards to look at and ring trees and scar trees to look out for, past Gateway Lakes to Gateway Island then home.

A day that was enjoyed by everyone.

Coming Events

Sunday 31 May, Bruarong.

This walk meanders up the hill to the top, on bush roads, mostly surrounded by native forests, but with sections in pine plantations.

7km, with 290m ascent and descent. Shorter option will be available. Easy to Medium. Marita - 0427 521 122.

Thursday 4 June, western edge of the Warby’s.

Starting and ending on Booth’s Road, on the heritage path, on forest tracks.

Features rock formations, cascades, waterfall (if the creek is flowing), and great views of Winton Wetlands.

A gradual descent and ascent, a few steeper sections. 9km, shorter option available. Easy-Medium. Karen - 0409 215 286.