Season underway

It’s official, the representative basketball season is underway. The season was launched over the weekend at the Moama Bowling Club Echuca Moama Junior Tournament, with the Wangaratta Warriors well represented, with 12 squads across boys and girls basketball from under 12s to under 18s. The standout result came from the division one under 12 boys team, who won all the way through to a grand final. The Warriors defeated Echuca 22-15, Myrtleford 30-16 and Shepparton 32-27 in their opening matches, but were handed their first loss of the tournament on Sunday at the hands of Yarrawonga-Mulwala, 24-28. Despite the loss, the Warriors finished second on the ladder and qualified for the grand final, a rematch with the undefeated Yarra-Mul. It took a while for the Warriors to find their feet in the grand final, conceding the first five points of the match before they hit the scoreboard through Macauley Petts. However, the Lakers would get on a roll, scoring 16 points on the trot to put Wangaratta on the back foot at half-time 9-25. Despite their best efforts, Wangaratta weren’t able to fight their way back into the contest, eventually going down by 19 points, 26-45. The division two boys team banked a win in their first match, but lost all the others to finish bottom of their group. The under 12 girls enjoyed a red-hot start to their tournament, defeating Echuca and Benalla, but two losses and a draw denied the Warriors a chance at a final. In the under 14 competition, the division two boys managed a win but also took some hefty losses, while the division one side went through winless. The under 14 girls finished middle of the table with wins over Yarrawonga-Mulwala and Wallan. It was a challenge in the boys under 16 competition, up against some tough opponents, but Wangaratta’s division one and two teams did not record a single win. The under 16 girls managed a draw and a win, which qualified them for a quarter final berth, but they lost out to Wodonga Wolves by 20 points. It was a closely fought contest in the under 18 boys division one bracket, with the Warriors narrowly missing out on a place in the grand final despite banking three wins across the weekend. The division two boys were kept winless in their tournament, while the under 18 girls’ highlight was a 33-12 win over Sunbury. The next representative bout is the WBI Junior Tournament, set for 10-11 October.