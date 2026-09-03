Short, sharp and shiny at Oxley Table Tennis

On the last day of winter, 15 people were keen and eager to put more ‘spring’ in their steps at Monday’s Oxley Table Tennis get-together. Leading the night's play were Debbie Brunken and David Harris up against Ken Parker and Ruth Shalders, with both teams willing to have a red-hot go. A close result was expected, with Debbie and David managing to sneak home, just. With fewer participants than usual, there were lots of round-robins played. The standout of the night was between Graham Stephens and Manni Poulos against Robert White and Richard Morgan. Richard ended up making the ‘point of the night’ when he almost landed on the stage, but Graham and Manni ended up winning 21 to 16. Jason Mullins and Debbie Brunken played Richard Morgan and Neil Brock, with Jason and Debbie cruising to victory 21-6. Harriet and Greta Day and Lyla Porter were happy to play singles during the night. They were joined briefly by Jason Mullins but when he and Lyla went up against Harriet and Greta there was clear ‘Day’ light between the scores. Smiles and handshakes proved everyone enjoyed the game. Martin Butcher and Gary Coad were very keen to challenge Graham and David again this week to try and reverse last week’s results. With plenty of laughter and gasps during their games, an enjoyable time was had by all. Robert and Neil, resting up between games, reminisced about the good times while at Hurstbridge. Neil and Jason took on the two Rs, Ruth and Richard, and were cruising to victory with them leading 16-6, but with no thought of raising the white flag, Ruth and Richard were able to get the score to 20-20. Fortunately for Neil and Jason, they were able to hold on, winning 22-20. In the last game of the night, Debbie and Jason played Graham and Ruth. A cliff-hanger ensued as both teams gave their all, and with the spectators on the edge of their seats it was Debbie and Jason home by a whisker 21-19. Everyone relaxed with a cuppa and supper before heading home. Adults and secondary school students of all ages and abilities are most welcome to join the group which meets at the Oxley Hall each Monday night beginning at 7pm. BYO bat, $2 entry and a small plate to share.