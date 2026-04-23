By Sean Ievenieks

Markwood’s Tracy Loyst has backed up her gold-medal winning performance in last month’s Victorian Pickleball Championships by adding a silver medal to her trophy cabinet at the New South Wales Pickleball Championships in Blacktown last Saturday.

Playing in the 35+ women’s doubles (3.5-3.99) division, Loyst partnered with Sydney’s Nicole Tyzack to comfortably win their three pool matches before taking out a close semi-final 15-13.

Unfortunately luck was not on Loyst’s side in the final as she and Tyzack were defeated by Pokolbin’s Bianca Bartlett and Cessnock’s Lexie Smith 2-11, 9-11.

In a successful few weeks for Wangaratta pickleballers, Bryan Wilson also won silver at last month’s 'Big Chill' pickleball event in Canberra.

After five gruelling singles matches in the men’s 35+ (3.5-3.99) division, Wilson won the first game of his final 11-8 before succumbing to local player Chang Wen 11-8, 5-11, 0-11.

The local pickleball focus now turns to the second instalment of the Wangaratta Pickleball Club vs Shepparton Pickleball Club Challenge which will be held at the Wangaratta Sports & Aquatic Centre this Sunday from 11.30am.

There is free entry for spectators wanting to see some high quality pickleball action.