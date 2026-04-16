He may have 500-plus Test wickets, but Nathan Lyon spent Tuesday afternoon at Wangaratta’s Barr Reserve acting like he was back in primary school.

The off-spinning legend spent as much time playing jokes and having fun with the 65 juniors in attendance as he did coaching them, proving that despite the 'GOAT' status, he’s still a country kid at heart.

Across four different stations at the Barr Reserve, juniors aged 4-14 had the chance to learn the fundamentals of the game from batting, bowling, catching and fielding from one of Australia's cricketing greats.

At the end, participants had the chance to ask Lyon some burning questions before lining up for autographs and photos.

Lyon said he had thoroughly enjoyed his time in Wangaratta and the engagement from the community members involved had made the day all the more meaningful.

“It’s a big highlight for a lot of kids who had great energy, which is good fun,” he said.

“The regional and rural areas of Australia is the heartbeat and for me being a country kid it’s all about giving back to the game which has given me so much.”

Lyon and his team at GOATD held three different events within Wangaratta on Tuesday as part of their ‘Have You Got What It Takes?’ regional tour.

The day started with a student leadership summit which explored the principles of self-leadership and methods of dealing with vulnerability before holding the clinic.

The day was capped off with a players, parents and clubs evening forum delving into key fitness, nutrition, and mindfulness tips to success.

At his sessions, Lyon was joined by mentor and renowned leadership coach, David Stewart.

“He’s absolutely incredible in talking leadership and any tips in being a better leader not only in sport but in life and business,” Lyon said.

Lyon’s regional tour had his team in Shepparton on Thursday and in Echuca on Friday.