Local para athletes performed well at last week's Australian Athletics Junior Championships held in Brisbane.

Victoria Waddell Liang and Dylan Vescio, who are both coached by Wangaratta District Specialist School teacher Rowan Barrow, took part in under 20 competitions at the meet.

Victoria finished second in both the under 20 para female shot put (5.96), and the under 20 para female discus (19.26).

Dylan was fifth in the under 20 para men 100m (12.76).

Lara Pearson, who is coached by Jason Anderson of Albury Athletics Club, continued her form from last year by winning the under 17 para female 100m (13.06) and 200m (26.73).

She was also second in the under 17 para female 400m (1.02.24) and fourth in the under 17 para female long jump (4.44).

Lara's efforts rated a mention in the Australian Athletics Recap from day two of the Brisbane meet.