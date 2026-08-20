Wangaratta Turf Club (WTC) will celebrate its members this Sunday at the Mason Park Members Race Day, marking the first meeting of the club’s 2026/27 racing season.

And there is plenty to celebrate.

Over the past 18 months, membership at the club has grown by approximately 75 per cent, reflecting a renewed interest in being part of the turf club and its future.

While major race days naturally attract the biggest crowds, members are the constant throughout the season.

They attend meetings year-round, introduce new people to the club and contribute to the atmosphere and sense of belonging that makes country racing unique.

WTC CEO Emma Merlo said increasing membership had been a deliberate focus for the club.

“We wanted membership to offer genuine value, but more importantly, we wanted people to be proud to say they are a member of WTC," she said.

“To see membership grow by around 75 per cent in 18 months is a fantastic result.

"We are seeing new faces, younger members and people who perhaps haven't traditionally considered themselves racing people becoming involved with the club, which is exactly what we want.”

The growth comes at a time when the role of the turf club within the wider community also continues to expand.

Beyond racing, the venue hosts functions, community events, sporting presentations and fundraisers throughout the year, introducing a much broader cross-section of the community to the club.

For country racing clubs, attracting the next generation of members is vital to ensuring they remain relevant, well supported and an important part of their local communities.

Sunday is also an opportunity to recognise Mason Park Funerals, the long-standing naming rights partner of Members Race Day.

Their continued involvement reflects the importance of strong local partnerships to country clubs.

Stayer Members will enjoy a complimentary lunch on Sunday, with an afternoon of racing providing the perfect backdrop to catch up and celebrate the start of another season.

“Members Day is really about saying thank you,” Merlo said.

“We are fortunate to have members, sponsors and supporters who genuinely want to see this club do well.

"Starting our season by recognising them feels very fitting.”

With membership continuing to grow, there is plenty of momentum heading into the new racing season at Wangaratta.

Not a member yet?

Join for just $80 and enjoy entry to WTC race days, 12 complimentary drinks, free members race day lunch, members pricing on selected events, reciprocal raceday privileges, and voting rights at the AGM.

For more information contact 5722 1242, email info@wangarattaturfclub.com.au, or visit the WTC website.