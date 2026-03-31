Boorhaman Golf Club recently hosted a wonderful Ladies Day, made possible through a generous grant from the North-Eastern District Golf Association (NEDGA).

The event was designed not just for the competitive players, but to celebrate participation, fun and community spirit.

With free golf, engaging activities and prizes for everyone involved, the day welcomed around 20 players ranging from young girls to our senior members.

Another 10 enthusiastic supporters created a lively atmosphere with their cheers and encouragement from the sidelines.

The day wasn’t just about playing golf.

We enjoyed three holes of standard golf, ran a fun putting contest on the sixth hole, and held a chipping challenge where the supporter group got right into the action.

A huge thank you goes to our dedicated committee members who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to organise the day, as well as every single person who turned up to play or support.

Your involvement made the event the success it was.

The absolute highlight of the day was a spectacular hole-in-one by Jane McInnes on the closest to the pin challenge to the Foot Golf Hole, measuring over 120 metres on the first fairway.

What an incredible shot and moment to remember!

We were delighted to shout everyone dinner over at the Boorhaman Hotel afterwards.

A big thank you to Nick and Katie from the pub – a major sponsor of our club – for their wonderful hospitality.

It was a great way to finish a fantastic day, with laughter and conversation continuing long into the evening.

Special thanks must go to NEDGA for their grant support, which helped bring this initiative to life.

We also extend our sincere gratitude to all our sponsors, whose ongoing generosity can be viewed at boorhamangolfclub.com.au/sponsorships

Sponsorship plays a vital role in driving the local golf economy.

It enables clubs like ours to host inclusive events that make a real difference to the community.

Women’s days like this are especially valuable for building cohesion – there’s nothing better than seeing women of all ages and all different levels of golf ability laughing together, supporting one another, and simply enjoying the game in a welcoming environment.

Events like our Ladies Day highlight the important role golf clubs play in building stronger communities.

They provide opportunities for women and girls of all ages and abilities to get active, make new friends, build confidence, and enjoy the outdoors.

These social and inclusive days have huge benefits – from improving physical and mental wellbeing to fostering connections across generations in our rural community.

We are aiming to make this Ladies Day an annual event and will be pursuing ongoing funding to ensure it continues into the future.

Any organisation or group wishing to get behind us, please get in contact with our president Marcus Neal or treasury/secretary Judy Byrne via the club website www.boorhamangolfclub.com.au.

If the ladies would like to continue their golf journey, we can organise some coaching sessions with our captain, Nick Batchelor. Please contact Marcus or Nick to see when we can organise them.

If you’re a lady (or know one) who enjoys a bit of fun on the course or simply wants to be part of a friendly social group, we’d love to see you join us.

Social membership options are available and easy to sign up for via our website: boorhamangolfclub.com.au/membership

A great day was had by all, and we’re already looking forward to more inclusive events that bring everyone together.

Thank you again to everyone who helped make it happen – here’s to many more.