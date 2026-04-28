Whorouly’s A grade netball team proved they’re the ones to beat after avenging last year’s grand final loss with a five-goal win over Bonnie Doon.

Played out on the wonderful court at Whorouly Recreation Reserve on ANZAC Day, the Lions pushed late to secure the win 43-38.

The match was essentially neck-and-neck until the final quarter, whenthe Lions’ superior skill and fitness saw them home in front of a roaring crowd.

“The heat did play a big factor, I think our fitness got us over the line in that last quarter,” A grade coach Kelly Cousins said.

“It was a great game, a pretty physical contest where I thought neither of us could gain ascendancy until that last quarter.

“There was a lot of ebb and flow – we’d put a couple of goals on, then Bonnie Doon would respond and hit the front, it went like that for three quarters.

“It wasn’t until the fourth quarter, we just ground our way to the top on that one.”

Zoe Lawson had a blinder in wing attack, feeding beautifully into the shooters, led by Abbey Forrest (30 goals @ 83.33 per cent).

The Lions are now clear premiership frontrunners, sitting undefeated on top of the ladder, with this weekend’s match with Tarrawingee (third) set to be another tough task.

The rest of the round five fixtures were conducted on the Sunday, with some incredible matches played out across the region.

Greta’s stocks continue to rise in 2026, with the Blues currently sitting second on the ladder after knocking off last year’s finalist Goorambat 37-30.

In an extremely close contest, the Blues held just a one-goal lead heading into the final term, in a low-scoring but scintillating showcase of defensive play and dogged determination.

Greta’s defence came to the fore in the fourth quarter, conceding only five goals while their shooters extended the lead beyond what the Bats could claw back.

Taylah Reidy finished with 28 goals at 77.87 per cent accuracy, but it was goal keeper Allyson Hussey and midcourter Kirsty Paul who inspired the win.

Elsewhere, King Valley split the points with Moyhu after fighting out a 37-37 draw up at Whitfield.

The Hoppers were on the back foot for the majority of the match, trailing by as many as nine goals at the final break.

Defender Jackie Lake and midcourter Grace Watson-Long led the charge in turning the ball over and sending it down to their shooters, who managed to drag their team back to parity to salvage some points from the day.

King Valley’s Jada Ryan was incredible in the shooting ring, missing only once from her 23 attempts on goal.

In other games, Milawa dismantled Bright 51-37, and Tarrawingee ripped through Benalla All Blacks 66-38.