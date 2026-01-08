Galen Catholic College teacher Aron Lombardi has extended his winning streak in swimming events to 13 straight after a strong performance at the Shipwreck Coast in recent weeks.

Following an 11-from-11 gold medal clean sweep in the pool at the Australian Masters Games in Canberra in October, Lombardi has backed in up with two wins in open water swimming events.

Competing at Port Fairy on 27 December, and Portland on 3 January, Lombardi won the overall and male categories in both 500m open water swims.

The success means he has won 13 of the last 13 events he’s participated in, a remarkable streak for someone who only recently returned to competitive swimming.

Lombardi said he felt good in the open water.

“I didn't do too bad which was good and got first place in the 500m event at Port Fairy and Portland,” he said.

“I could have done the longer event but I didn't have a wetsuit with me and it was very cold in the Port Fairy swim – I was one of a very small handful to do it without a wetsuit.

“It was great swimming in the ocean, haven't done it for many years.

“Port Fairy was in rough conditions as it was in the exposed ocean/beach with waves to deal with and it was a windy cold morning, it made it tough and a good challenge.

“Portland was super flat, clear and perfect conditions, so it was a very enjoyable swim with great scenery.

“But what’s been great is having my three-year-old son watching the races and being excited to see his dad swimming at the ocean events - a big thanks to my wife for all the support, there have been great family adventures.”

After a whirlwind few months of competition, Lombardi said he will step back from the water for a time.

“I probably won't compete as much this year,” he said.

“I am the head coach of the Victorian under 14 footy team who will compete at the National Championships in Melbourne later in the year and a lot of our trials and training sessions clash with the Australian and Victorian Masters competitions.

“I am excited for the coaching challenge which will be my sport focus this year, and first time as head coach.

“However, I am aiming to swim the 500m open water swim in Canberra in Lake Burley Griffin coming up in early March and hopefully break the race record.

“Then once footy is all done, I am aiming to swim for the first time ever a 10km swim at the National Capital swim event again in Canberra in November.

“It’s their main open water swim in ACT and I have never swum a race that far before - hopefully I finish.”