The Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre (WSAC) Water Polo Come & Try Day scheduled for this Sunday has been postponed until Sunday, 15 February.

Water polo is a fast-paced team sport that combines swimming, strategy, and skill.

The Come & Try Day will be held in partnership with Water Polo Victoria and is perfect for beginners, with two sessions tailored to 10-16-year-olds and 16+ age groups.

Under the guidance of experienced coaches, attendees will learn water polo fundamentals, including passing and shooting, test their skills with practice drills, and play friendly games in the outdoor 50m pool.

Session times will be: 10–16-years session at 10-11am (cost $10); and 16 plus session at 11am-12.30pm (cost $15).

To register visit revolutionise.com.au/wpvic/events/329882.