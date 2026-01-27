Some things in life seem preordained, reliable – the sun rises and sets, the winds blows, and Belle Thompson wins the ladies open singles title at the annual Australia Day tennis tournament in Wangaratta.

For the ninth time in 11 years, Thompson reigned supreme at Merriwa Park, taking the title in straight sets over Savannah James on Sunday evening.

The top seed was in blistering form throughout the early rounds, conceding just the two games as she advanced to the finals.

“Even though the scorelines seemed one-sided, my first two matches were pretty competitive and I knew I had to really focus on myself otherwise it could've been very different,” Thomson said.

“The tournament organisers really did their best to minimise the impact of the heat on us players.

“We had a few hours break on Sunday in the heavy heat to all go cool off in our pools and accommodations, or stay at the courts and enjoy the Dal Zotto bar and refreshments while watching the Australian Open inside.

“Staying super hydrated and cool was my main focus every day.”

Thompson’s final opponent, second seed James, had also proven to be a worthy foe, advancing confidently to the title match.

Despite some to-ing and fro-ing early, Thompson’s experience and class won out, taking the win 6-4 6-0.

“I got up early in the match and felt pretty good and then Savannah really just settled in and took every opportunity she had to take the ball early, especially on her backhand, to even it up,” Thompson said.

“I think the crowd gave her a bit of confidence.

“I had to make a few tactical and mentality changes to give myself the best chance out there, but we definitely did our best to give everyone an exciting final.”

Thompson’s win equals the record held by the indomitable Michelle Hill with nine total women’s singles titles, and is well positioned to push ahead to outright leader in 2027.

“Equalling the all-time record is really special to me, Michelle Hill is such an icon to this tournament and I feel like I'm in great company being tied with her,” she said.

“Winning on the 100th year anniversary feels so momentous and is such a privilege to think about.

“People have found something special at this place time and time again - we still have this amazing opportunity to play here 100 years later, it's a testament to the amazing facility and community.”