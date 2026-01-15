After coming runner up in his first time at Merriwa Park last year, Jeremy Taylor is looking to make his mark at the most important Wangaratta Australia Day tennis tournament in recent years.

From 26-26 January, the courts at Merriwa Park will be bustling with activity for the Dal Zotto Wines Australia Day Tournament, with the club celebrating the 100th running of the beloved event.

Taylor first attended the tournament last year, where he made his way all the way to the men’s open singles title match, ultimately falling to Sam Thompson 5-7, 4-6.

He said the hook was immediately set.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about it, I played school tennis with Barry Sullivan’s son, Zac, so I’ve known the Sullivans for a while – I’ve heard Barry talking about it, seen him posting about it,” Taylor said.

“I came up last year for the first time and loved it, so we’re all coming back.

“A lot of my family is coming and playing the different family events as well, I’m playing mixed doubles with my wife, she’s a little newer to tennis.

“It’s great to see so many people of all different ages and levels out enjoying tennis and playing tournaments.

“To think this tournament has been going on for 100 years is pretty incredible for tennis in Victoria.

“It’ll be awesome to be a part of it, it’s pretty cool to see it’s been going on for that long - it’ll be a special tournament, I’m excited.”

While his association with the tournament is not as storied as some attendees, Taylor said he understands how the event achieved and maintained its premium status over a century.

“I feel like it’s such a relaxed atmosphere, but they’ve got good, high-level competition as well, there’s such a good range of events,” he said.

“Anyone in the family can play and have a fun time, but you can have some good, high-level competition at the same time, but not heaps of pressure on it.

“I feel like there’s not many tournaments like that, you usually have one or the other – it’s either a more relaxed, lower-level event, or a pretty intense, high-level event, but to have the blend of the two is great.”

Last year’s number one seed said he had been putting in the hours on court whenever work permitted to hopefully etch his name into club and tournament history.

“I work in the US for part of the year, but I got back around Christmastime, and I’ve been getting into training a lot more,” Taylor said.

“I play at Kooyong, so I’ve been getting on the grass there a fair bit to prepare.”

The Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club’s Dal Zotto Wines Australia Day Tournament, the 100th running of the event, will be held in Merriwa Park from 24-26 January.