The crowd turned out for the penultimate senior aggregate competition day of the year at Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club on the gorgeous courts at Merriwa Park.

There were six sections packed full of players eager to rise up the aggregate ladder.

In section one, Mark Brown took top spot with his 23-15, ahead of Barry Sullivan (20-18) and Ryan Patterson (19-19).

Ashley Weston finished even on 19-19, while Andrew Lindner closed out the section with his 16-24.

Brian Scobie saluted in section two, ending the day with a handy 24-14.

Matt Curran (21-14) wasn’t too far behind, with Mandy Allen (17-18) and Jason Tan (16-22) close in terms of results, while Andrew Harris came in with 12-22.

It was a closely fought contest in section three, with one game separating four of the five players.

Thomas McDonald had the last laugh with his 22-17, edging out Joel Eulenstein (21-17) at the top.

They were closely followed by Andrew Cope (20-18) and Frank Harris (19-20), while Mark Gorman lagged behind with his 14-24.

In section four, John Mansfield (22-17) held off challenges from Maree Sullivan (21-13) and Michael Falkenberg (20-15) to take the chocolates.

Pat Flynn trailed behind the peloton with his 15-21, while Noel Boyd recorded 12-24.

Alan Busk was the clear winner in section five, coming in with a comfortable 24-15, well ahead of Carl Cutrona (20-19).

James Wilkinson was two games behind on 18-21, while Peter Curran trailed him by the same margin (16-23).

Section six was immensely closely contested, with just two games separating top from bottom.

Des Steele claimed victory with his 21-19, taking top spot thanks to his lower lost games tally from Cate Geard (21-20).

Max McAuliffe (20-19) had to be happy with third, while Sue Piper and John Shanley finished on identical 19-20 results.

The last senior aggregate competition day is on Saturday, 20 December.

Section: 1 - Mark Brown 23-15, Barry Sullivan 20-18, Ryan Patterson 20-22, Ashley Weston 19-19, Andrew Lindner 16-24.

Section: 2 - Brian Scobie 24-14, Matt Curran 21-14, Mandy Allen 17-18, Jason Tan 16-22, Andrew Harris 12-22.

Section: 3 - Thomas McDonald 22-17, Joel Eulenstein 21-17, Andrew Cope 20-18, Frank Harris 19-20, Mark Gorman 14-24.

Section: 4 - John Mansfield 22-17, Maree Sullivan 21-13, Michael Falkenberg 20-15, Pat Flynn 15-21, Noel Boyd 12-24.

Section: 5 - Alan Busk 24-15, Carl Cutrona 20-19, James Wilkinson 18-21, Peter Curran 16-23.

Section: 6 - Des Steele 21-19, Cate Geard 21-20, Max McAuliffe 20-19, Sue Piper 19-20, John Shanley 19-20.